Half more likely to choose an employer offering health benefits – poll

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Half of UK workers say they are more likely to accept a job offering health benefits, a poll has found, for example access to virtual GPs
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

More than half (56%) of UK workers say they are now more likely to accept a job with an employer who actively supports their long-term health, for example by offering health benefits.

Health benefits

Younger employees increasingly demanding workplace health benefits

Workplace health benefits prevented millions of sick days in 2021

The finding, from a poll of 1,200 UK adults for employee benefits provider Elevate, also concluded nearly two-thirds (67%) of employees want to be more proactive about their health, focusing on preventing illness rather than just reacting to symptoms.

This suggests they may be receptive to preventative health-based health promotion campaigns or initiatives.

The research also found that a third of workers (31%) are ‘worried well’, or suspect they are at increased risk of a health condition but have not had it checked.

Dr Nitin Shori, chief medical officer at Elevate and co-founder, said: “There’s a huge shift towards preventative healthcare happening, and employee health checks are entering a new, advanced era.

“It’s a new space in the employee benefits market – going beyond the often-underutilised annual health check and typical healthcare provision,” Dr Shori added.

The findings echo research published last summer suggesting that younger employees in particular (aged under 34) now want, or even expect, to have access to health cover via their workplace.

That poll, by health plan provider Simplyhealth found that 60% of Gen Z and millennials want health cover at work, with 60% saying having that benefit was what attracted them to join their company in the first place.

Nic Paton is consultant editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

