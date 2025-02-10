Cases of tuberculosis in England continue to rise – UKHSA

Cases of tuberculosis (TB) in England increased by 13% last year, compared to 2023, the latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have shown.

The number of notifications to the UKHSA rose to 5,480 people from 4,850, the UKHSA said, continuing an upward trend seen over the last few years. However, overall, England remains a low-incidence country for TB, the agency emphasised.

The TB notification rate in England rose from 8.5 per 100,000 population in 2023 to 9.5 per 100,000 in 2024.

The vast majority – 81.5% – of all TB notifications in 2024 were in people born outside the UK but there was an increase in both UK-born and non-UK-born populations, the UKHSA added.

The disease also continues to be associated with deprivation and is more common in large urban areas.

The largest increases in TB notifications in 2024 were recorded in London and the West Midlands. Among UK-born individuals, TB is more common in those experiencing homelessness, drug or alcohol dependency, and contact with the criminal justice system, the UKHSA said.

It is also now the world’s leading cause of death from a single infectious agent, having surpassed Covid-19.

Dr Esther Robinson, head of the UKHSA’s TB Unit, said: “TB remains a serious public health issue in England. The infection is preventable and curable. If you have moved to England from a country where TB is more common, please be aware of the symptoms of TB so you can get promptly tested and treated through your GP surgery.

“Not every persistent cough, along with a fever, is caused by flu or Covid-19. A cough that usually has mucus and lasts longer than three weeks can be caused by a range of other issues, including TB,” she added,