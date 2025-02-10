Fit for WorkHealth surveillanceRespiratorySickness absence managementWellbeing and health promotion

Cases of tuberculosis in England continue to rise – UKHSA

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Komsan Loonprom/Shutterstock
Komsan Loonprom/Shutterstock

Cases of tuberculosis (TB) in England increased by 13% last year, compared to 2023, the latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have shown.

The number of notifications to the UKHSA rose to 5,480 people from 4,850, the UKHSA said, continuing an upward trend seen over the last few years. However, overall, England remains a low-incidence country for TB, the agency emphasised.

The TB notification rate in England rose from 8.5 per 100,000 population in 2023 to 9.5 per 100,000 in 2024.

Tuberculosis

Research moves closer to identifying ‘silent spreaders’ of tuberculosis

Progress on eliminating tuberculosis in England has ‘stalled’

The vast majority – 81.5% – of all TB notifications in 2024 were in people born outside the UK but there was an increase in both UK-born and non-UK-born populations, the UKHSA added.

The disease also continues to be associated with deprivation and is more common in large urban areas.

The largest increases in TB notifications in 2024 were recorded in London and the West Midlands. Among UK-born individuals, TB is more common in those experiencing homelessness, drug or alcohol dependency, and contact with the criminal justice system, the UKHSA said.

It is also now the world’s leading cause of death from a single infectious agent, having surpassed Covid-19.

Dr Esther Robinson, head of the UKHSA’s TB Unit, said: “TB remains a serious public health issue in England. The infection is preventable and curable. If you have moved to England from a country where TB is more common, please be aware of the symptoms of TB so you can get promptly tested and treated through your GP surgery.

“Not every persistent cough, along with a fever, is caused by flu or Covid-19. A cough that usually has mucus and lasts longer than three weeks can be caused by a range of other issues, including TB,” she added,

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

 

Nic Paton is consultant editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

HSE new guidance to protect against hospital nitrous...

Alcohol deaths in the UK at all-time high,...

Health professionals urged to prioritise work as a...

Childhood mental ill health costs employers £24bn and...

Endometriosis can leave women on lower wage and...

Half more likely to choose an employer offering...

World Cancer Day: Workers with cancer feel unsupported...

Child physiotherapy in crisis – with lifelong health...

Better access to OH could be key to...

Hidden in plain sight: Addressing the silent struggles...