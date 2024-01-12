ErgonomicsMusculoskeletal disordersOccupational Health

Three-quarters of bus drivers say work caused MSK problem

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Chaz Bharj / Shutterstock.com
Chaz Bharj / Shutterstock.com

Three-quarters (78%) of bus drivers say their occupation has caused musculoskeletal (MSK) problems, according to a union survey.

Almost a quarter (23%) of the 400 bus drivers polled by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said they had taken time off in the previous year due to back, neck or shoulder pain.

Ninety-four per cent said their working conditions could be improved by the introduction of adjustable seating, steering columns and driver dashboards, while a similar proportion felt the driver’s cabin could be designed more ergonomically.

Musculoskeletal conditions

Five ways to support employees with chronic pain

Why are musculoskeletal disorders still an issue for employers?

Ninety-four per cent also felt they were not given equal treatment to office workers when it came to asking for workplace adjustments. It is a legal requirement for employers to make reasonable adjustments to ensure staff with disabilities or physical or mental health conditions are not disadvantaged when doing their jobs.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the results of the survey were deeply concerning.

“It is unacceptable that bus workers are having to take time off for injuries sustained at work when there is technology available that can easily assist them ergonomically,” he said.

MSK conditions are among the most common causes of sickness absence in the UK. According to the HSE, musculoskeletal disorders represented 27% of the new and long-standing cases of work-related ill health reported in 2022-23, and transport operatives were in the occupational groups with higher than average rates of work-related MSK conditions.

Last year research by the charity Versus Arthritis found that one in 10 employees has a MSK condition, of which one in three have kept it hidden from their employer.

 

Personnel Today Awards newsletter

Be the first to read updates relating to the annual Personnel Today Awards, celebrating excellence in HR and L&D among employers and suppliers.

 

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Hitting the gym as much about mental as...

CPD activities: Understanding occupational hygiene

Government rehab pilots set to tackle long-term sick...

Consider Covid-19 history when screening for HAVS

Work-related stress absence still above pre-pandemic levels –...

Millions struggling with ‘work-limiting’ health conditions

Five ways to support employees with chronic pain

CPD: Ergonomics in relation to health and safety

CPD activities: Ergonomics in relation to health and...

Nine million to be living with major health...