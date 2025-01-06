Fit for WorkCounsellingMental health conditionsHealth and safetyMental health

Workplaces urged to revisit and refresh first aid approaches in 2025

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Workplaces are being urged to revisit and refresh their first aid practices and approaches as UK plc reopens for business following the festive break.

With many businesses reopening for the first full working week of the year this week, St John Ambulance has emphasised that organisations need to be taking a more holistic approach to workplace health and, in particular, workplace first aid.

First aid, it has reiterated, is no longer solely about treating physical illness or injury or maintaining emergency first aid kits. Rather, it is about integrating both physical and mental health first aid holistically to keep workers safe.

Between 2023 and 2024, across the UK there were 33.7 million working days lost because of workplace injury or illness, it highlighted. Sick leave because of stress, depression or anxiety accounted for 16.4 million (about half) of those lost workdays.

Moreover, of the £21.6bn cost of workplace illness to business during 2022-2023, £7.1bn was lost to workplace injury and more than twice that amount to ill health, it added.

Lisa Sharman, head of education and commercial training at St John Ambulance, said: “Workplaces that do not upgrade their approach to first aid to incorporate mental health first aid, and a focus on mental wellbeing, are in significant danger of failing to provide holistic care for their employees.

“First aid – both physical and mental – is a core component of employee wellbeing – and in 2025, it demands a more sophisticated approach from businesses.

“A holistic workplace first aid strategy draws on physical health interventions, mental health support, preventative training, and integrated wellness programmes.

“As we start the new year, we are calling on organisations to adapt in order to proactively contribute to improved employee resilience, reduced workplace incidents, and enhanced overall organisational health,” Sharman added.

Nic Paton is consultant editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

