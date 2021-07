To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

26% engaged in high-risk drinking

21% had recurrent back issues

19% experienced mental health problems

16% had high blood pressure

According to the University College London study , 34% of adults aged 46-48 in 2016-18 had multiple chronic mental and physical health problems. The most common combination of chronic health conditions in middle age included mental ill health and high blood pressure (4%); mental ill health and asthma (3%); mental ill health and arthritis (2.5%) and diabetes and high blood pressure (2%). The study used data from an nationally representative group of 8,000 adults whose data was collected in the 1970 British Cohort Study. The group took part in a biomedical survey in 2016-18 that measured their blood pressure and took a blood sample to check for diabetes. They were also asked to report if they had a chronic health condition. Adults from the poorest families in childhood were at 43% greater risk of having multiple long-term health conditions in midlife compared to those from the most privileged families. They also had an almost three-and-a-half times higher risk of suffering from mental ill health and arthritis, and three times the risk of having poor mental health and high blood pressure in their late 40s. The study also found that