OHW+Wellbeing and health promotion

Four in 10 adults gained weight during pandemic

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

More than four in 10 adults in England have put on weight over the course of the pandemic, prompting a new government campaign to encourage physical activity and healthier eating. Public Health England (PHE) found that 41% of 5,000 adults polled had put on weight since the first lockdown in March 2020. The average weight gain was half a stone (4.1kg), but was over 10lbs (4.6kg) for those aged 35 to 65. Twenty-one per cent had put on a stone or more. Unhealthy eating habits, like snacking and comfort eating, were reported as the main contributor to weight gain for 46% of those who gained weight. Half of respondents said they would like to have a healthier diet, while 57% said they would welcome more advice on healthy eating on a budget and ideas for exercise routines. PHE has launched a campaign, Better Health, which offers free evidence-based support and guidance around weight loss. It will promote a variety of NHS-endorsed apps to help set individuals on the path to healthier lifestyles, including the NHS Weight Loss Plan app. The government is also set to launch a new Office for Health Promotion in the autumn, which aims to support people living with obesity, improve mental health and promote physical activity. Public health minister Jo Churchill said: “The pandemic has been hugely challenging for everyone and it has upended our daily routines. As we build back better in the months ahead, we want to make it easier for peo
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

A tenth consider using prescription drugs in response...

Free flu vaccination scheme expanded

Countdown to 19 July: five ways to support...

Making corporate fitness about more than just physical...

The case for classifying personal safety tech as...

Supporting long Covid as Britain unlocks

Will Covid-19 change how we think about sickness...

OH’s leadership key to tackling mental health post...

Uncharted waters – how Yorkshire Water has been...

Workplace health reform back in the spotlight –...