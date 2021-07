Four in 10 adults gained weight during pandemic

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Public Health England (PHE) found that 41% of 5,000 adults polled had put on weight since the first lockdown in March 2020. The average weight gain was half a stone (4.1kg), but was over 10lbs (4.6kg) for those aged 35 to 65. Twenty-one per cent had put on a stone or more. Unhealthy eating habits, like snacking and comfort eating, were reported as the main contributor to weight gain for 46% of those who gained weight. Half of respondents said they would like to have a healthier diet, while 57% said they would welcome more advice on healthy eating on a budget and ideas for exercise routines. PHE has launched a campaign, Better Health , which offers free evidence-based support and guidance around weight loss. It will promote a variety of NHS-endorsed apps to help set individuals on the path to healthier lifestyles, including the NHS Weight Loss Plan app. The government is also set to launch a new Office for Health Promotion in the autumn, which aims to support people living with obesity, improve mental health and promote physical activity. Public health minister Jo Churchill said: “The pandemic has been hugely challenging for everyone and it has upended our daily routines. As we build back better in the months ahead, we want to make it easier for peo