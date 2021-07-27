Four in 10 adults gained weight during pandemic

Obesity
Fighting fat: how occupational health can help tackle obesity
‘Urgent need’ to address UK obesity amid Covid outcomes warning
From firefighter to nutritionist: tackling obesity in the fire service
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.More than four in 10 adults in England have put on weight over the course of the pandemic, prompting a new government campaign to encourage physical activity and healthier eating.
Fighting fat: how occupational health can help tackle obesity
‘Urgent need’ to address UK obesity amid Covid outcomes warning
From firefighter to nutritionist: tackling obesity in the fire service
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.