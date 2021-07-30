Latest NewsHolidays and holiday payLeaveWellbeing

Employers should urge workers to take time off, says Acas

by Ashleigh Webber
Acas is urging employers to encourage workers to take time off after finding that four in 10 UK employees have taken less paid leave during the pandemic than pre-Covid times. It commissioned a YouGov survey of 2,006 employees in June to find out how much annual leave or paid time off people had taken since the onset of the pandemic. The results varied depending on the size of the organisation they worked for. Forty-four per cent of people at small- to medium-sized organisations had taken less time off during the pandemic than the previous 12-month period, compared with 35% of people in organisations with more than 250 employees. Only 2% said they had taken a lot more holiday than the previous year; 3% had taken a little more; and 50% had taken about the same. Thirty-nine per cent said they had taken less paid leave. “Our poll findings are unsurprising as many workers may have taken advantage of a new law introduced last year, which allows them to carry over most of their paid time off into this year,” said Acas chief executive Susan Clews. Last year the government introduced a law allowing employees to carry up to four weeks paid leave from their 2020 entitlement into their next two holiday years. This might have led to annual leave backlogs. “Whilst the easing of pandemic restrictions is good news for many businesses, many staff will be keen to use up the leave they have saved up to take advantage of the summer season,” said Clews. “A
