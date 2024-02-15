ResearchDisabilityLong CovidWellbeing and health promotionOccupational Health

Academics working with energy-limiting conditions sought for study

by Nic Paton
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

A study is being carried out to gauge the experiences of UK academics who have energy-limiting conditions or chronic illnesses.

The research is being led by Dr Bethan Evans, senior lecturer in human geography at the University of Liverpool.

Dr Evans is studying burnout, exhaustion and ableism in UK academia from the perspective of academics with energy-limiting conditions, and is being funded by the Independent Social Research Foundation.

For the purpose of the research, ‘academic work’ is being defined as any role in which substantial contractual responsibilities involve teaching and/or research in higher education. This can include the delivery of higher education programmes within further education institutions.

Chronic illnesses

Five ways to support employees with chronic pain

Millions living with both chronic pain and mental ill health – study

Energy-limiting conditions are defined as any conditions in which energy impairment and debilitating fatigue are key symptoms.

These may be, for example, neurological, musculoskeletal, and auto-immune diseases, conditions such as ME/chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia and long Covid.

Dr Evans is keen to hear from those who are currently working, or have previously worked, in UK academia and who have these conditions and have been managing the exhaustion and risk of burnout that can accompany them. An online survey has been set up.

The research has come amid warnings that, with long Covid in particular, the continuing spread and circulation of Covid-19 within the population could lead to as many as 100,000 more people developing the long-term and potentially debilitating side-effects.

At the same time, NHS Covid vaccinations are gradually becoming more and more limited, with the 2024 programme set to be even more targeted than that last autumn.

This is despite the fact research has suggested that being vaccinated against Covid-19 “consistently” reduces the risk of subsequently suffering from long Covid after catching the virus.

 

 

 

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

