ResearchCardiacHealth surveillanceOccupational HealthOHW+

Study links ‘forever chemicals’ with cardiovascular deaths

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton The town of Lonigo In Italy's Venato region, which was one of those affected by the region's PFAS drinking water scandal
Image: Shutterstock
The town of Lonigo In Italy's Venato region, which was one of those affected by the region's PFAS drinking water scandal
Image: Shutterstock

Researchers have for the first time linked exposure to PFAS, or so-called ‘forever chemicals’ that do not break down in the environment, and a heightened risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

A research team from the University of Padua in Italy investigated exposure to toxic PFAS chemicals (or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) by reviewing death records from northern Italy’s Veneto region.

Veneto’s drinking water was widely contaminated by a PFAS-production plant between 1985 and 2018. The researchers first found an excess of about 4,000 deaths during this period, or about one every three days.

However, because part of the region was also supplied with water from a different source, researchers were then able to compare records for tens of thousands of people who drank contaminated water and lived near those who did not. The research has been publised in the journal Environmental Health.

The team, led by Annibale Biggeri, an epidemiologist and researcher at the university, found evidence of increased incidence of kidney cancer, elevated levels of testicular cancer, and that the chemicals can accumulate in placentas and be passed on to children during pregnancy.

The chemicals are also linked to birth defects, decreased immunity, liver problems and a range of other serious diseases.

PFAS ‘forever chemicals’

‘Forever chemicals’ can raise risks of ovarian cancer – study

Firefighters regularly exposed to ‘forever’ chemicals in foam

However, while these links have been well-known from previous studies, the latest research also found a link between PFAS and mortality from cardiovascular disease.

This is because PFAS can lead to persistent elevation of cholesterol levels, driven by hormonal disruptions that impede the body’s ability to regulate arterial plaque build-up, the researchers concluded.

The impact of the psychological stress and anxiety from the scandal could also have been a contributory factor, they argued.

“For the first time, the association of PFAS with mortality from cardiovascular disease was formally demonstrated in the world’s largest exposed population,” Biggeri concluded.

She also called for “an immediate ban of PFAS production and to start implementing additional remediation activities in contaminated areas”.

On top of this, health surveillance programmes “should give more consideration to the psychological impact of environmental pollution”, Biggeri argued, as this “is poorly recognised by the health authorities responsible for managing disasters”.

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Royal college calls for more support around postpartum...

Areas to pilot WorkWell employment support service revealed

Women 40% more likely to experience depression during...

New guidance on assessing occupational hearing loss published

CPD: Burnout risks in healthcare

Call for action over ‘alarming’ Scotland drink-related deaths

Third with multiple sclerosis ‘too embarrassed’ to seek...

Asthma care ‘in crisis’ with preventable deaths still...

Changing climate causing mosquito-borne diseases to expand rapidly

Possible vaccine against skin cancer takes step forward