Mental health support set to top employee demands this year

Mental health support is set to top the list of benefits most demanded by employees this year, according to research.

The study of 500 HR professionals from Towergate Health & Protection aimed to find out where demand is likely to increase the most over the next 12 months.

Mental health support topped the list, with 41% of those polled saying they expected to see increased demand in this area from employees.

Financial health came second, with more than a third (34%) stating they think they will see increased requests for support this year.

Positively, more than half (52%) stated they are as a result likely to increase support for the mental health of their employees over the coming year, such as arranging access to counselling.

Increased support for the financial health of employees is also on the agenda, with nearly half (48%) of those polled saying it will be a priority. This was followed by social health (45%) and physical health (42%).

Debra Clark, head of wellbeing at Towergate Health & Protection, said: “Whilst it is concerning that so many employers expect to see increased demand for mental health support, the positive news is that employers will offer greater support in the workplace.

“Employers must, however, give equal consideration to mental, physical, social and financial support. These are the four pillars of health and wellbeing and if one is lacking, the whole structure becomes unstable – if an employee is struggling financially, this can impact their mental and emotional health. If they are not mentally well, it can impact their physical health.”

However, she cautioned employers to remember that health and wellbeing needs constantly change and evolve, and support therefore needs to adapt to meet the requirements.

Employers must also remember that it is not just a case of providing support for all the pillars of health and wellbeing but also making sure they are being used and are effective and valued.

“When all four pillars of health and wellbeing are supported, and employees are healthy and happy, employers are likely to see that their other business concerns, such as productivity, absenteeism, recruitment and retention, lessen,” Clark said.