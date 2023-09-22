Fit for WorkResearchMental health conditionsDisabilityReturn to work and rehabilitation

Millions living with both chronic pain and mental ill health – study

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Millions of people who live with chronic pain also suffer from ongoing mental health issues, a US study has concluded
Shutterstock

Millions of people are living with a combination of chronic pain and mental health symptoms, according to research.

A US study has concluded nearly one in 20 people there experience the co-occurrence of chronic, ongoing pain and anxiety or depression, leading to functional limitations in their daily lives.

While previous research has indicated that such pain and symptoms of anxiety or depression are biologically linked, this is one of the first to examine the national prevalence of long-term pain with anxiety or depression symptoms in adults.

The results highlight that millions of people may be experiencing symptoms that can limit their ability to work, complete daily tasks and socialise, the study led by a team at University of Arizona Health Sciences Comprehensive Pain and Addiction Center has argued.

The study, Co-Occurrence of Chronic Pain and Anxiety/Depression Symptoms in U.S. Adults: Prevalence, Functional Impacts, and Opportunities published in the journal Pain, found that approximately 12 million people, or 4.9% of the United States’ adult population, have co-occurring chronic, ongoing pain and anxiety or depression symptoms.

The research team analysed data from 31,997 people who participated in the National Health Interview Survey.

Adults with ongoing pain were approximately five times more likely to report anxiety or depression symptoms compared with those without. Among all US adults living today with unremitted anxiety or depression, the majority (55.6%) were people who also had ongoing pain.

Additionally, the effects of co-occurring anxiety or depression symptoms and ongoing pain negatively affected daily activities more than either condition alone.

Nearly 70% of people with co-occurring symptoms reported limitations at work, more than 55% reported difficulty taking part in social activities and almost 44% said they were more likely to have difficulty doing errands alone.

“The study’s findings highlight an underappreciated population and health care need – the interdependency between mental health and chronic pain,” said the paper’s lead author and director of strategy at the centre Dr Jennifer S De La Rosa.

“When someone is experiencing both chronic pain and anxiety or depression symptoms, achieving positive health outcomes can become more challenging. This study gives us another avenue to explore in our continuing effort to find new ways to treat chronic pain,” she added.

 

 

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

