AkzoNobel agrees payout for 1960s asbestos exposure

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber The man came in contact with asbestos while working for a company now owned by Akzo Nobel
The man came in contact with asbestos while working for a company now owned by Akzo Nobel
AkzoNobel has agreed a six-figure settlement with a former worker who claimed he was exposed to asbestos while working as an apprentice in the 1960s.

According to law firm Leigh Day, the man – referred to as Paul – worked in close proximity to asbestos-lagged pipes as an apprentice electrical fitter for Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) in Teesside, which was acquired by paint and coating giant AkzoNobel in 2008.

While working at the factory in Billingham between 1961 and 1966, Paul claimed to have seen other employees cut asbestos lagging with hacksaws, releasing dust into the air.

Asbestos

HSBC pays out £900k for asbestos exposure

Unions demand 40-year deadline for asbestos removal

He also worked in areas where the lagging was mixed – asbestos was allegedly tipped into a barrel and mixed with water to form a paste, which would then be applied to the pipework.

He said he was not given any protective breathing apparatus when he was asked to work near the asbestos, and would frequently have to climb over and crawl underneath the lagged pipes, exposing him to asbestos fibres as he rubbed against them.

Paul was diagnosed with mesothelioma, an asbestos-linked cancer, in October 2022. It was discovered after Paul developed a cough, which he initially thought was Covid-19.

Mesothelioma can take decades to develop after an individual has been exposed to asbestos. Although asbestos was banned in the UK in 1999, it is still present in hundreds of thousands of buildings due to its widespread use.

Steven Dickens, a partner in Leigh Day’s asbestos claims team, said: “Mesothelioma is a devastating diagnosis to receive, particularly as it could have been avoided had Paul received protective respiratory equipment. While this harm cannot be undone, I am pleased that the settlement will help to make Paul comfortable for the remainder of his life and will support his wife and family.”

Paul’s settlement has not been disclosed. AkzoNobel has been contacted for comment.

 

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

