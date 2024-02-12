Job losses likely as Body Shop lines up administrators

Latest NewsRetailJob creation and lossesInsolvencyRedundancy

by Ashleigh Webber
The Body Shop is set to appoint administrators this week, with job losses and store closures looking likely.

The new owners of the ethical beauty chain, which has around 200 high street stores and employs 7,000 people, are reportedly poised to appoint insolvency firm FRP Advisory this week.

Sources told Sky News that the administrator would consider closing a significant number of The Body Shop’s UK stores, which would likely result in redundancies. Its international franchises would not be affected.

Appointing administrators

Company insolvencies at 30-year high

Surge in government spending on unpaid wages and redundancy pay

The retailer, which was founded by environmental campaigner Dame Anita Roddick in the 1970s, has undergone several changes in ownership since she sold the business in 2006.

Pan-European investment firm Aurelius acquired it in November 2023, but since then has seen a trading slump.

Its businesses across most of Europe and parts of Asia have recently been sold to an unnamed family-run firm, according to Retail Week.

Last week, The Body Shop’s former owner Natura & Co wrote to Aurelius over claims that former employees had not been paid bonuses worth up to £3m. It said former employees of The Body Shop were owed their share of Natura’s long-term incentive scheme at the end of January. It is understood the bonuses were transferred to the new owner as part of its takeover.

It was recently revealed that company insolvencies in England and Wales reached their highest level in 30 years in 2023.

 

Ashleigh Webber

