Cases of melanoma skin cancer soar, and could rise for decades

Cases of melanoma skin cancer in the UK have reached an all-time high, fuelled by hotter summers, sunbed use, and the lure of cheap, package holidays to the sun, a cancer charity has warned.

Cancer Research UK’s latest analysis has suggested there are 17,500 cases being diagnosed per year, and it is predicting these high numbers could continue to increase by around 50% over the next 20 years.

The charity is arguing the increase is down to a combination of factors, including increased sunbed use, the ease of getting to sunny countries over the summer months, the ongoing popularity of sunbathing since the 1970s, and hotter and sunnier summers in the UK itself, fuelled by climate change.

Almost nine out of 10 skin cancer cases in the UK are caused by overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun and sunbeds, it has said.

The popularity of sunbathing since the 1970s is now feeding through into more cases of melanoma in older people, the charity has highlighted. In people aged 55 and older, the probability of getting skin cancer has almost tripled since the 1990s.

Older age is another of the main risk factors for cancer and, as the UK’s population grows, we’re also living longer, and therefore seeing more cases.

On the plus side, part of the increase is simply down to more people being more aware of the signs of skin cancer, noticing their skin changes and getting them checked by their GP, the charity has pointed out.

Despite the record increase, death rates from skin cancer have started to decline thanks to improvements in early diagnosis and treatments, it has also said.

Cancer Research UK chief executive Michelle Mitchell said: “Our new analysis paints a mixed picture for cancer patients and the staff who care for them. While it’s promising that more people are seeking treatment for skin cancer earlier and survival is improving, it’s alarming that cases of the disease could soar over the coming years.”

Dr Julie Sharp, head of health and patient information at the charity, also highlighted that the sun can be a risk even on overcast days during the summer months. Getting sunburnt just once every two years can triple your risk, she pointed out.

The damage to skin cells caused by sunburn can last beyond the moments of pain and irritation. It can build up over time and increase cancer risk. So, protecting your skin if you’ve been sunburnt before can make a big difference.

“Sunburn doesn’t just happen abroad or during summer holidays. The sun in the UK is often strong enough to burn or damage skin even when it’s cloudy,” she warned.