How to help employees quit vaping before new ban comes into effect

Workplace habits, including vaping breaks, can make it difficult for employees to overcome nicotine addiction. By using the forthcoming vaping ban to support those who want to quit, you can boost wellbeing and productivity, writes Janet O’Neill.

More than one in 10 people across the UK now vape, with the environmental damage now deemed so severe that the sale of single use vapes is to be banned from 1 June, 2025.

Although this has been heralded as a positive step forward for smoking cessation, an impact assessment by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) anticipates that almost a third of people could relapse to smoking tobacco.

Not only does this result in more sick days, but it also increases several major health risks, resulting in one death every five minutes, according to Cancer Research UK.

Fortunately for employers, half of all vapers want to quit, due to health, financial and addiction worries. However, workplace habits can make it difficult for them to do so. Not least because long after the physical cravings have left employees attempting to quit, they will still need to break other workplace habits associated with vaping.

Perhaps vaping was part of their coffee break or their only opportunity to chat to colleagues outside. It might even have been what kept them going when they had to work long hours. All of which means employers have a vital role to play in helping employees to overcome nicotine addiction altogether.

Support employees to replace the habit

Critical to supporting employees to quit vaping, or smoking, before the ban comes into effect is encouraging them to create healthier habits. For example, by giving them permission to take a short walk or other movement break instead of giving into cravings.

It can also be helpful to encourage employees to think about how they can handle social situations that used to involve smoking or vaping differently. If they still want to step outside with colleagues, what can they do to prepare for that situation?

One of the most difficult habits to break is having something in their mouth, so encourage them to snack on vegetable sticks or a sugar free lolly pop instead. The stronger the flavour, the easier it will be to break the habit.

Employers might also want to think about offering employees other opportunities to take breaks together without nicotine.

By launching a regular tea or fruit break, or setting up a workplace wellbeing or sports activity, you can create a healthier reason for employees to come together. This in turn can also boost employee engagement and knowledge sharing.

Encourage managers to help

Once an employee has expressed a desire to quit, managers have a vital role to play. If an employee struggling to quit is feeling agitated or distracted, their manager can offer moral and practical support. For example, by making sure individuals know it is okay for them to take a short break to distract themselves if they’re struggling with a craving.

Managers can also help employees to think through how they can handle situations at work differently. If they were used to smoking during stressful deadlines, what else can they do to alleviate stress at work in more healthy ways?

The aim isn’t to tell employees what to do but listen and signpost to resources while they try to come up with a new approach for themselves. These resources might include any smoking cessation toolkits the organisation has in place or professional addiction support, via occupational health or an employee assistance programme (EAP).

Help employees find their motivation

It can also be helpful to encourage employees to find their personal motivation as there are lots of reasons to quit, but not everything will resonate with everyone. Perhaps they’re worried about the cost or health risks. Maybe they want to discourage their children from vaping or just don’t like having cravings and the experience of feeling addicted.

Encourage employees to write down on a piece of paper all the reason that personally motivate them and stick it on their fridge, to create a ‘fridge list’ to keep themselves going.

Given the social aspects of smoking or vaping, it can also be much easier for people to give up, if groups of colleagues decided to give up together than by themselves. It’s also much harder for most people to let other people down than themselves, so by encouraging employees to publicly announce their decision to give up, you can boost their commitment.

By providing a group smoking cessation workshop and setting up support groups for employees to share tips and encourage each other, you can make it easier for everyone.

As with coming off any addiction, there will be tough days ahead, so the more people an employee can turn to for encouragement and support, the more likely they are to succeed.

