Covid-related illnesses still not recognised as occupational diseases

by Ashleigh Webber
The British Medical Association and Royal College of Nursing have urged the government to act on recommendations to recognise several Covid-related complications as occupational diseases for health and social care workers, which could pave the way for long Covid to be recognised in a similar way.

In November 2022 the Industrial Injuries Advisory Council, a non-departmental government scientific advisory body, identified five specific conditions resulting from complications from Covid-19 that should be recognised as prescribed diseases for health and social care workers.

Designation as a prescribed occupational disease would mean staff with these long-term physical conditions could receive specific financial assistance because they would have likely caught the initial infection at work.

The five conditions are:

  1. Persisting pneumonitis or lung fibrosis following acute Covid-19 pneumonitis
  2. Persisting pulmonary hypertension caused by a pulmonary embolism developing between three days before and 90 days after a Covid diagnosis
  3. Ischaemic stroke developing within 28 days of Covid
  4. Myocardial infarction developing within 28 days of Covid
  5.  Symptoms of Post Intensive Care Syndrome following ventilatory support for Covid.

Recognising these as occupational diseases would mark a significant first step towards recognising long Covid as an occupational disease in health and social care workers, the BMA and RCN say.

However, the government has not responded to the council’s recommendations at all, and the BMA and RCN have written to work and pensions secretary Mel Stride to urge him to act.

Their letter notes that more than 50 countries already offer compensation and support for key workers who contracted the coronavirus as a result of their work.

It says: “Long Covid has had debilitating effects on numerous doctors, nursing and midwifery staff, many of whom were previously left – or remain – unable to work. This has led to significant financial penalties. For example, nearly half of doctors with Long Covid responding to a BMA survey reported experiencing decreased (or even no) income, requiring those with savings to use them to make ends meet, and increased personal debt.

“The UK government needs to act quickly and provide support now to the many doctors, nursing and midwifery staff and their families who have suffered significant financial losses as a result of contracting Covid-19 in the workplace and then developing Long Covid.”

BMA council chair Professor Philip Banfield said: “A year after the IIAC made clear recommendations for the government to recognise the increased risk that health and social care workers face from Covid-19 and its potentially devastating long-term health effects – and so far there’s been silence in response from ministers

“Doctors and their colleagues were betrayed during the pandemic when they were left unprotected as they continued to go to work and confront this deadly disease on a daily basis. Now those who are suffering the long-term impacts are being betrayed once again.”

RCN chief nurse Professor Nicola Ranger said: “Ministers have had a year to act and are now falling behind other countries who have given formal legal recognition to long Covid as an industrial disease.”

 

 

