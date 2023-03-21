CPD activities: Work and health fundamentals for early careers OH

These CPD activities are designed to complement our webinar, Work and health fundamentals for early careers OH. Occupational health professionals should understand how work affects health, and vice versa, as well as public health challenges.

Activity 1

The UK Health Security Agency has replaced Public Health England. Access its website to read the latest public health information relevant to occupational health practice

Activity 2

This Department for Work and Pensions and Department of Health and Social Care study considers the motivations and practices of employers relating to the use of occupational health services. The findings suggest that employers have only a rudimentary understanding of the benefits of occupational health services. How might OH professionals address this?

Activity 3

Read this SOM (Society of Occupational Medicine) report on the value of providing occupational health services. Relate the content to the DWP and DHSC report above, which considers the motivations and practices of employers.

Activity 4

Read this article in which Richard Heron, past president of the Faculty of Occupational Medicine, makes a compelling case as to why occupational health is best placed to lead the employee wellbeing agenda

Activity 5

Read the following Health Foundation reports, which provide evidence of the importance of tackling health inequalities,

Tackling health inequalities: how the government can do things differently to build back better

Building public understanding of health and health inequalities

Activity 6

Occupational health services need a solid understanding of how risk is managed in the workplace. The Health and Safety Executive provides further information regarding the steps needed to do this.

Activity 8

Watch this Gresham lecture, delivered by England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, which gives an interesting perspective on health geography.

Activity 9

Watch this TED talk delivered by Bill Davenhall, who explains that where you live influences your health.