CPD: Work and health fundamentals for early careers OH (webinar)

by Ashleigh Webber
This webinar discusses the work and health basics that all early careers occupational health professionals should know
This webinar discusses the work and health basics that all early careers occupational health professionals should know
Exclusive OHW+ Premium webinar. Tuesday 21 March, 2:00pm GMT

The occupational health professional’s role has never been so critical.

Not only has the UK government finally recognised the need to help those with long-term conditions remain in work – ­­­­­­a priority that OH professionals are well-placed to support – but OH teams are also busier than ever, advising employers on how they can support people with conditions exacerbated or triggered by the Covid pandemic.

As more clinical professionals see work and health incorporated into their roles, or transition to a role in OH, it is essential they understand the fundamentals of the specialty.

On 21 March, Ashleigh Webber, editor of OHW+, is joined by Anne Harriss, emeritus professor of occupational health and past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine, for an educational webinar aimed at early careers occupational health practitioners and OH technicians.

The webinar covers:

  • How work affects health, and health affects work
  • OH’s role in promoting public health priorities
  • How OH’s responsibilities differ from the general practitioner’s role
  • How risk assessments should be approached
  • The importance of occupational hygiene.

About our speaker

Professor Anne Harriss is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is a past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

