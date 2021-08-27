CPD: Long Covid – a catalyst for greater multidisciplinary working (webinar)

CoronavirusOHW+ Webinars

Thursday 30 September 2021, 2:00pm BST More than a year on, the effects of the first wave of Covid-19 infections are still being felt, with up to 2 million people in the UK still experiencing Long Covid symptoms. With infection rates rising again, hope for a return to "normal" is dwindling. However, could the pandemic present a unique opportunity to rethink how to best manage an increasingly complex workforce, and to reframe how we aim to achieve “occupational health”? In this exclusive webinar for OHW+ Premium members, OD consultant and Long Covid campaigner Lesley Macniven will reflect on this question.

She will discuss how positive progress is being made, and the potential for transformational change across a number of professions in how we collectively recruit, develop and retain a healthy workforce, with a reinvigorated vision of occupational health at its heart. This hour-long webinar from 2pm on 30 September will be chaired by Professor Anne Harriss and will cover:
  • Which principles governing how we worked pre-pandemic are still relevant? What has changed?
  • The rise of patient groups: “experts by experience” as change agents and collaborators.
  • The missing link: Where is the effective, connected leadership?
  • Taking a systems-based approach: who needs to work together to tackle the issues?
  • Could the effects of Covid-19 lead to new professional career opportunities and structures?
The webinar will also feature a Q&A session. OHW+ Premium members will receive registration details in due course.

