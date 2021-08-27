CPD: Long Covid – a catalyst for greater multidisciplinary working (webinar)

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Thursday 30 September 2021, 2:00pm BST

Which principles governing how we worked pre-pandemic are still relevant? What has changed?

The rise of patient groups: “experts by experience” as change agents and collaborators.

The missing link: Where is the effective, connected leadership?

Taking a systems-based approach: who needs to work together to tackle the issues?

Could the effects of Covid-19 lead to new professional career opportunities and structures?

With infection rates rising again, hope for a return to "normal" is dwindling. However, could the pandemic present a unique opportunity to rethink how to best manage an increasingly complex workforce, and to reframe how we aim to achieve “occupational health”? In this exclusive webinar for OHW+ Premium members, OD consultant and Long Covid campaigner Lesley Macniven will reflect on this question.She will discuss how positive progress is being made, and the potential for transformational change across a number of professions in how we collectively recruit, develop and retain a healthy workforce, with a reinvigorated vision of occupational health at its heart. This hour-long webinar from 2pm on 30 September will be chaired by Professor Anne Harriss and will cover:The webinar will also feature a Q&A session. OHW+ Premium members will receive registration details in due course.

