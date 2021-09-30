BrexitAsylum seekersLatest NewsHospitalityLabour market

Ministers say no to further temporary visa schemes

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Hospitality sectors is short of workers
Photograph: Shutterstock
Hospitality sectors is short of workers
Photograph: Shutterstock

Government sources have said that no further temporary visa schemes will be set up to encourage EU-based labour to fill skills gaps in the UK – a move that will disappoint many in the hospitality and retail sectors. On Sunday, ministers set up schemes for HGV drivers and poultry workers, two of the sectors hardest hit by Brexit-related labour and supply chain issues, amid fears that Christmas would be badly affected by disruption. Many have called for similar visas for the care sector and for hospitality, both of which are short of workers by the thousand. Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, warned that without measures such as temporary visas the recovery from the pandemic would “falter” despite the sector helping people into apprenticeships, rising wages and an expansion of training schemes. She urged the government to consider "all reasonable measures". But the BBC has been told by government officials that the Home Office and Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy were not discussing the possibility of visas for other sectors. One government source said: “In order to move to a high-wage, high-skilled economy, businesses should invest in their workforce and improve pay and conditions.” Another added that ministers’ view was that in the years since Brexit, some businesses had failed to heed government warnings to move away from relying on cheaper labour to a high-skill, high-wage economy. Some food chains such as Itsu and Prezzo have been already offering pay rises and other incentives to try attract more workers. On 28 September, the Financial Times published a letter from more than 65 hospitality leaders to the prime minister urgin
