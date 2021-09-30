Ministers say no to further temporary visa schemes

HGV drivers and poultry workers, two of the sectors hardest hit by Brexit-related labour and supply chain issues, amid fears that Christmas would be badly affected by disruption. Many have called for similar visas for the care sector and for hospitality, both of which are short of workers by the thousand. Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, warned that without measures such as temporary visas the recovery from the pandemic would “falter” despite the sector helping people into apprenticeships, rising wages and an expansion of training schemes. She urged the government to consider "all reasonable measures". But the BBC has been told by government officials that the Home Office and Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy were not discussing the possibility of visas for other sectors.Government sources have said that no further temporary visa schemes will be set up to encourage EU-based labour to fill skills gaps in the UK – a move that will disappoint many in the hospitality and retail sectors. On Sunday, ministers set up schemes for