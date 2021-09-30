CPD activities: understanding long Covid

Long Covid – a catalyst for greater multidisciplinary working’. Long Covid is a new syndrome and there is currently very little empirical evidence on which to base clinical care. Consequently, in order to effectively support those living with the condition, there is an urgent need for health care professionals generally, and those working in occupational health specifically, to recognise the signs and symptoms associated with this condition and to devise strategies to address these. The following activities are designed to further inform you on the challenges those with long Covid face to inform the OH care you provide.These CPD activities, collated by OHW+ CPD editor Professor Anne Harriss, relate to the OHW+ webinar ‘
Long CovidCPD: Long Covid – a catalyst for greater multidisciplinary working (webinar) One in three have long Covid symptoms after coronavirus infection How will long Covid affect the provision of occupational health services?
Activity 1Reflect on the contents of the webinar you have watched. Think how it relates to your practice within occupational health then consider how you would support a worker who hopes to return to work whilst coping with the challenges that long Covid presents. Read the article ‘Diagnosis, and Management of Patients with Post COVID-19 Condition ('Long COVID'): A Delphi Study’, which was published in August 2021 in the British Journal of General Practice. It provides recommendations for the recognition, diagnosis and management of patients with long Covid.
Activity 2The Trades Union Congress (TUC) produced a report in 2021 detailing workers’ experiences of long Covid. A number of interesting recommendations are made within this report including:
- specifyin