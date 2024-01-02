Latest NewsHealth and safetyOccupational Health

Crisp factory workers say seasoning is affecting health

by Ashleigh Webber
Workers at a crisp factory in South Australia have complained that the seasoning used in a spicy snack is affecting their health.

The United Workers Union claims that the seasoning used in the Doritos Flamin’ Hot range is causing skin irritation and breathing difficulties among workers in Smith’s Snackfood Company’s factory in Adelaide.

Workers complained to the union about the “improper handling of strongly irritating substances”. In a report sent to regulator SafeWork SA, the union said that the seasoning, which is produced every couple of weeks, is dispersed across the production area from a seasoning machine.

The union interviewed 13 workers working on one shift and 11 reported effects including skin and eye irritation, coughing, sneezing, chest discomfort and difficulty breathing.

The report also noted that employees have raised concerns about safety in the waste hall area, relating to the absence of a proper traffic management plan which has led to forklift trucks and workers sharing the same space, and a lack of warning signs, floor marks, or an alarm system.

A spokesperson for PepsiCo, which owns Smith’s, said the safety of its people was the company’s top priority.

“We follow a number of safety procedures and protocols when producing products that include spicy seasoning,” the spokesperson said.

“To further enhance these measures at our Adelaide site, there is mandatory mask-wearing during production of this product and we are installing additional extraction fans.

“We are committed to working with our people and the union to address any further concerns.”

A previous complaint made by the union reported a build-up of seasoning dust at the factory.

 

