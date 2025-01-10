HSE updates guidance on silicosis risk from installing stone worktops

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has issued guidance for workers installing stone worktops on how to mitigate risk around exposure to respirable crystalline silica (RCS).

It follows guidance published last summer by the British Occupational Hygiene Society (BOHS) and moves by authorities in Australia to ban engineered stone worktops. Doctors have also called for a UK ban on artificial stone being used for kitchen counters and worktops because of the risk.

The HSE guidance, which BOHS had urged it to update, is essentially a ‘dos and don’ts’ for people installing stone worktops. It emphasises the need for both duty-holders and workers themselves to be ensuring that suitable risk management procedures and controls are in place.

Stone workers, it warned, are at risk of exposure to airborne particles of stone dust containing RCS when processing stone, including engineered stone, by cutting, chiselling and polishing.

Over time, breathing in these silica particles can cause irreversible, life-changing and often fatal respiratory conditions such as silicosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer.

The guidance – Silica in Stoneworking – Work Right to keep Britain safe – covers competent staff and effective processes, pre-installation, on-site Installation, and post-installation. Recommendations include that:

installers should understand the risk from processing stone and how to use suitable controls;

worktops should be pre-fabricated so further processing on site is avoided;

water suppression or on-tool extraction with shroud and dust collector attached to an M-class vacuum should be used to control any dust generated;

respiratory protective equipment with an assigned protection factor (APF) of at least 20 (for example, an FFP3 face mask) should be worn when processing the stone; and

cleaning should be by wet methods or dust class M vacuum to prevent creation of dust.

Mike Calcutt, deputy director at health and work at the HSE, said: “HSE will continue to work with industry stakeholders to raise awareness of managing the risks from exposure to respirable crystalline silica. It’s important that businesses act now to ensure they comply with the law and protect their workers from serious lung diseases.

“HSE’s inspectors have often found poor management of control measures including water suppression, dust extraction, equipment maintenance, cleaning and RPE provision. Employers should ensure suitable control measures are properly used and maintained,” Calcutt added.