Eleven key risk factors for dementia identified

Scientists have identified 11 key risk factors for dementia in later life, including age, education and deprivation but also health conditions such as stroke, high blood pressure and cholesterol.

The new list, developed by a team from Oxford University and published in the journal BMJ Mental Health, has narrowed the risk factors down from the previous 28 known risks.

The 11 are: age, education, history of diabetes, history of depression, history of stroke, parental history of dementia, deprivation, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, living alone, and gender.

To generate the list, the academics examined data from more than 223,000 people aged between 50 and 73.

It is hoped the research will be able to be used to feed into screening tools and promoting effective prevention measures, including lifestyle changes such as reducing alcohol intake, stopping smoking, and losing weight.

Studies have suggested up to 40% of dementia cases could be prevented through such action.

However, the authors have cautioned that the risk score does not represent a “definitive outcome” and that more research and testing needs to be carried out before it is put into general use.

For example, lead author Dr Raihaan Patel, from Oxford University’s Department of Psychiatry, told Sky News: “It’s well known dementia risk, onset, and prevalence vary by race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status.

“Therefore, we need to evaluate it across more diverse groups of people both within and beyond the UK.”