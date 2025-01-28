Hidden in plain sight: Addressing the silent struggles of sandwich carers

So-called ‘sandwich carers’ – those juggling both childcare and elder care – can face particular struggles to stay in the workforce, and therefore employers need to be thinking hard about how best to support them, writes Karl Bennett.

Balancing eldercare and childcare responsibilities is a reality for many in today’s workforce. Yet, while we celebrate milestones such as a child’s first day at school, the caregiving demands of supporting ageing relatives often remain unspoken.

This silence takes a toll – not only on individual wellbeing but also on workplace dynamics. It leaves many employees unsupported and facing significant mental, physical, and financial strain. There is no doubt that employers need to address the growing challenges of ‘sandwich carers’.

A silent struggle

Imagine a colleague proudly displaying a photo of their child’s first day at school – a moment to cherish and share.

Now, picture the same person posting about their parent’s first day at a dementia clinic. Such an image is almost unimaginable. And therein lies the issue.

Eldercare responsibilities, unlike childcare, are often shrouded in privacy, stigma, and an overwhelming sense of personal burden.

This hidden challenge has been quietly escalating, with recent research bringing it into sharper focus. A study by UCL has highlighted the impact of these dual caregiving roles, revealing heightened levels of anxiety, depression, and exhaustion among those juggling eldercare and childcare responsibilities.

The challenges faced by sandwich carers are multifaceted. While childcare often follows predictable patterns – school runs, doctor appointments, and pre-scheduled events – eldercare introduces a layer of unpredictability.

A parent’s sudden fall or an unanticipated medical emergency can derail even the most meticulously planned day. Beyond logistical difficulties, the emotional toll is immense. The constant uncertainty of when or how they might be needed creates a persistent undercurrent of stress.

This emotional strain often spills over into the workplace, affecting focus, productivity, and overall wellbeing. Employees may find themselves questioning their value at work, feeling guilty for not giving enough attention to their roles, and fearing the consequences of being perceived as disengaged.

Unfortunately, the pandemic played a key role in exacerbating the issue. Remote work, while offering flexibility, has also increased feelings of isolation. For those already stretched thin by caregiving responsibilities, the lack of daily interactions with colleagues amplified loneliness and disengagement.

Breaking the silence

By normalising discussions about caregiving and sharing stories of how others in the organisation have managed similar challenges, employers can foster an environment of acceptance and empathy.”

One of the most significant barriers for sandwich carers is the fear of stigma. Many worry that disclosing their eldercare responsibilities could lead to perceptions of being less committed or capable. This fear silences conversations that are crucial for fostering understanding and support within organisations.

To address this, employers must create a culture where employees feel psychologically safe. Open communication is key. By normalising discussions about caregiving and sharing stories of how others in the organisation have managed similar challenges, employers can foster an environment of acceptance and empathy.

Leadership plays a defining role in this cultural shift. When senior figures openly share their own caregiving experiences, it sets a powerful example. Hearing a leader admit to the challenges of balancing a school drop-off with a trip to a dementia clinic can validate employees’ experiences and encourage them to seek the support they need.

Practical solutions for employers

While changing workplace culture is essential, tangible actions are equally important. Employers need to implement strategies that accommodate the unique needs of sandwich carers.

Flexible working arrangements, such as remote work or adjustable schedules, can provide much-needed breathing room. Additionally, offering extended leave options for caregiving responsibilities can be a lifeline for those facing particularly intense periods of need.

Access to support services is another critical area. Employee assistance programmes (EAPs) and coaching services can provide practical and emotional guidance.

Employers should also consider establishing peer support groups where caregivers can share advice, resources, and encouragement. These groups, whether in-person or virtual, can help employees feel valued, and less isolated in their struggles.

And, of course, let’s not forget about clear and confidential channels of communication. Employees should feel assured that discussing their challenges will not lead to negative repercussions. Providing dedicated HR hotlines or confidential feedback mechanisms can encourage more open dialogues.

Shared responsibility

It’s important to note that addressing the needs of sandwich carers isn’t solely the responsibility of employers.

The silent struggles of sandwich carers cannot be ignored. Their wellbeing directly impacts workplace dynamics, from productivity to employee retention.”

Employees must equally play their part by initiating conversations and seeking out available resources. However, organisations have a duty to create an environment where such conversations feel safe and supported.

The size of an organisation can influence the type of support available. Larger companies may have structured policies and resources, while smaller organisations might offer more personalised flexibility.

Both approaches have their merits, but the underlying principle remains the same: ensuring employees feel valued and understood.

The silent struggles of sandwich carers cannot be ignored. Their wellbeing directly impacts workplace dynamics, from productivity to employee retention.

Organisations must ask themselves: are we doing enough to support this growing demographic? Do our employees feel confident that they can share their challenges without fear of judgement or consequence?

Addressing these questions requires commitment, empathy, and a willingness to adapt. By fostering a culture of openness and providing practical support, employers can ensure that caregiving responsibilities – whether for children or ageing relatives – do not prevent talented individuals from thriving in the workplace.

After all, no one should have to choose between their family and their career.