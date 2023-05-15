Stigma and fear still leading to dementia diagnosis delays

Nearly a third of people (33%) who notice symptoms of dementia in themselves or a loved one keep their fears to themselves for more than a month, a poll has suggested.

The survey by the charity Alzheimer’s Society has been published to coincide with Dementia Action Week (15-21 May).

The finding highlights the fear, and potential stigma, associated with dementia, especially young-onset dementia, which is when dementia affects people of working age, or aged under 65.

It is estimated that as many as 70,000 people in the UK are living with young-onset dementia and who, along with the physical symptoms of the disease, may be concerned about the effects this will have on their family, relationships, finances and daily life.

Overall in the UK, one person develops dementia every three minutes – that means that by 2040, 1.6 million people will be living with the condition, the charity has said.

The Alzheimer’s Society survey found just 15% who were experiencing symptoms brought up the issue straight away. More than a fifth (11%) admitted they still had not raised their worries even after spotting the first symptom.

Such delays can have a knock-on impact on how soon people are able to get help, as 23% waited more than six months before they spoke to a medical professional, the poll also found.

Confusing dementia symptoms with normal ageing was the top reason people stayed silent (64%). This was followed by not wanting to worry their loved ones (33%), and fears of how their relationships might change (16%).

Worryingly, the survey of more than 1,100 people, showed there is still a fear of stigma, said the charity.

Nearly half (44%) said they were scared people would speak down to them or their loved one after they were diagnosed, or treat them like a child.

Alzheimer’s Society has an online ‘symptoms checklist’ that people can use to gauge whether their symptoms may in fact be the beginning of dementia.

Kate Lee, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Society, said: “We can’t continue to avoid the ‘d’ word – we need to face dementia head on. As soon as you realise something is not right, come to Alzheimer’s Society – you can use our symptoms checklist to help have that all-important first chat with your GP.”