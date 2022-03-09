Few organisations offer endometriosis support

Fewer than one in 10 employers say they offer support for endometriosis, a debilitating condition that can have a significant effect on employees’ ability to work.

A survey commissioned by digital health platform Peppy found just 9% of 506 HR decision makers said they offered support for the condition, which sees cells similar to the ones that line the uterus found elsewhere in the body.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Endometriosis found in 2020 that 81% of sufferers said endometriosis had impacted their mental health negatively, and 90% would have liked access to psychological support but were not offered this. Thirty-eight per cent were concerned about losing their job, whilst 35% had reduced income due to the condition.

Peppy CEO Dr Mridula Pore said: “Endometriosis can have a huge impact on an individual’s home and work life and it affects employers too. Not only is the condition itself associated with chronic pain and fatigue but it may also have a detrimental impact on an individual’s physical, mental, and social wellbeing, all of which can hamper an employee’s ability to be productive in the workplace.

“It’s also important to understand that the condition is often classed as a fertility issue and whilst it can indeed have reproductive consequences, the symptoms can affect women at any stage in life.”

Although specialist clinical care is required for the condition, Pore said multidisciplinary teams – including occupational health – may be needed to offer the appropriate support, particularly when mental health is also a concern.

“This is true for many areas of women’s health, whether fertility health, menopause, or other, that can all have repercussions for wider health and wellbeing,” she said.

March is Endometriosis Action Month, and Peppy suggested it is a good time for organisations to consider offering support that raises awareness of the condition and supports staff to get the help they need to diagnose, manage and treat it.

It added that communication about workplace endometriosis support should be inclusive of those who do not identify as female.

Meanwhile, also on the topic of reproductive health, London mayor Sadiq Khan announced a menopause policy covering all City Hall employees who go through the menopause transition.

The policy, which was developed with help from trade union Unison, includes a right to request suitable support and workplace adjustments, such a suitable changes to work tasks when experiencing symptoms and access to temperature-controlled areas; and a requirement for all staff to have general awareness of menopause issues and to challenge inappropriate behaviour or derogatory remarks.

Khan said: “Employers have a responsibility to create truly inclusive workplaces and part of that means ensuring there is an understanding of the menopause and how it can affect staff, and challenging the taboos surrounding the subject, which all too often prevent people from getting the support they need.

“There should be no stigma or shame associated with the menopause, and by opening up this conversation, I want to show that a workplace discussion about menopause is normal, and that we can remove the stigma around those experiencing the menopause. I want to encourage all other employers across London and the country to learn from our approach and follow suit.”

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Good employers want to ensure the best possible working environment. Women must be able to do their jobs in comfort and not feel stigmatised either.

“Flexible working can make a real difference. Employers must also be careful not to penalise women for taking more time off sick if it’s down to the menopause.”