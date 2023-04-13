CPD: Supporting workers through financial difficulties (webinar)

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, the financial wellbeing of employees is a pressing concern for organisations.

Money worries are not only a distraction, but half of workers are finding it more difficult to stay healthy as prices surge, research by Cigna has found.

No employee is immune to the impact of price rises, including those whose job it is to support and care for others. Recent NHS national data revealed that 57% of health workers say that their financial situation makes them anxious, and 65% say it has a negative impact on their mental health. Eight in 10 NHS staff have debts other than their mortgage and student loans.

OHW+ Premium webinar OHW+ Premium members will be invited to register for this webinar in due course. Become an OHW+ Premium member today to join this exclusive webinar.

This webinar, exclusively for OHW+ Premium members, looks at how one NHS organisation, Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, is helping employees face problems that can seem daunting and complicated.

Ben Towell, head of workforce health and wellbeing at Mersey Care, discusses how the Mersey Care Occupational Health and Wellbeing Service has mobilised a comprehensive offer of support in response to the increasing cost of living pressures and financial issues that NHS colleagues face.

At the end of the webinar, occupational health professionals should:

Understand the importance of their role and how they can influence positive financial wellbeing outcomes

Understand how to mobilise and work with third and voluntary sector providers to offer a collaborative, joined-up offer of support

Recognise the importance of positive workforce and occupational health ‘system speaking’ to support the holistic needs of employees in the NHS and beyond.

Ben will be joined by Professor Anne Harriss for a live Q&A session with webinar attendees.

This webinar, which takes place at 2-3pm on 16 May, is open to OHW+ Premium members. Subscribe to OHW+ Premium today to receive your exclusive invitation to attend.

About our speakers

Ben Towell, head of workforce health and wellbeing at Mersey Care, is a successful manager in the NHS and is responsible for ensuring employees have access to a wide range of health and wellbeing initiatives. The programmes he has led have been recognised nationally and internationally. In 2013, Ben won the Liverpool Community Health Award for Collaboration and in 2015 one of his projects won the National Health Business Award for Best NHS Publicity Campaign. His work around the NHS staff flu vaccination programme has also featured in international learning programmes commissioned by the European Centre for Disease Prevention. More recently Ben has presented his wellbeing work in Parliament and his team won the 2022 SOM award for Outstanding Contribution by an Employer to Workplace Health and Wellbeing.

Professor Anne Harriss is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is a past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.