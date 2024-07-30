Reimagining the employee lifecycle as a public sector employer (webinar)

Financial wellbeingEmployee engagementLatest NewsHR practiceHR strategy

Thursday 5 September 2024, 2:00pm BST

As the new government begins its reforms to public services, public sector employers across the UK need to attract, engage and retain their workforce in an increasingly competitive labour market.

Workers’ expectations have changed and employers need to be working to align their people strategies to fulfil them. Employees are demanding growth, development and purpose and public sector employers need to support their aspirations.

Some life events – for example, maternity and paternity – are readily accommodated in employers’ practices. But other key milestones in employees’ lives are less well catered for. A child’s first day at school, a family illness or a house move are examples where employer support can be sporadic.

Forward-thinking public sector employers are realising that supporting staff through these moments isn’t just compassionate but a strategic imperative for maintaining engagement and productivity.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with software supplier Civica, examines the employee lifecycle as a multi-directional “infinity loop” rather than a linear progression, one that attracts, develops and retains staff while supporting the workforce through their life events.

Personnel Today’s editor Rob Moss is joined by a panel of experts and HR professionals from the public sector to discuss how they provide for their staff when life happens. Panellists include Rachel Suff, senior policy and practice advisor on employment relations for the CIPD; Natalie Jutla, employee benefits and employee financial wellbeing lead at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra); and Civica’s director of sales, Howard Watson.

Attendees will learn:

  • How to reset and reimagine the management of your workforce
  • How building flexibility can help you respond to external pressures or internal needs
  • How data-driven decisions can improve employee satisfaction, reduce turnover, and enhance service delivery.

This free 60-minute webinar includes a panel discussion and a live audience Q&A.

About our panellists

Rachel SuffRachel Suff is senior policy and HR practice adviser, employment relations, at the CIPD. She leads on the HR body’s public policy work for employment relations and health and wellbeing, and is a policy and research professional with over 20 years’ experience in the employment and HR arena. Rachel has led a range of policy and research studies about health and wellbeing at work, and represents the CIPD on key government and external advisory groups. Her previous roles include working as a senior policy adviser at Acas.

Natalie JutlaNatalie Jutla is employee benefits and financial wellbeing lead at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra). She is an experienced engagement, employee financial wellbeing, employee value proposition (EVP) and employee benefits professional, with a demonstrated track record of working in the civil service, public and private sectors. 2022 winner of the EB Awards’ employee benefits professional of the year, she is skilled in all employee benefits, salary sacrifice schemes, employee financial capability, and wellbeing strategies and schemes.

Howard WatsonHoward Watson is divisional sales director, people and workforce management, at Civica. Having worked in software sales for over 15 years, he has seen the shift from paper and desktop software to full digitisation, integration and mobile app solutions, which Civica are at the forefront of delivering. Howard is now looking to the future for how AI will shape the next generation of solutions, and what is yet still to come. His work has involved teams delivering more than 500 client success stories, reaching 6 million people whose processes are provided by Civica software.

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

