Financial wellbeingSickness absence managementWellbeing and health promotionContinuing professional developmentOHW+

CPD activities: supporting financial wellbeing issues

by Anne Harriss
by Anne Harriss Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Many employees are bearing the brunt of the UK’s cost-of-living crisis, which could be having a detrimental impact on their mental and physical health and wellbeing.

The following financial wellbeing CPD activities are designed to supplement our webinar, Supporting workers through financial difficulties, and further expand your knowledge of the impact of debt and money worries.

Activity 1

The CIPD has highlighted that a quarter of people who are underperforming in the workplace have financial challenges. Read the CIPD’s findings and then the underpinning evidence.

Activity 2

Explore the Financial Times Special Report: Health and Work (which is free to read). Read the articles that could help expand your knowledge in this area.

Activity 3

Citizens Advice provides free, independent, confidential and impartial advice to everyone on their rights and responsibilities. Learn about the services on offer and its origins.

More CPD

CPD: biological and gender-based health inequalities

CPD: Understanding suicide through occupational health

Activity 4

Read and digest the Health Foundation’s publication, Debt and health: preventing ‘problem debt’ during the pandemic recovery.

Activity 5

Read this article from The Kings Fund, which explores factors including socio-economic elements that underpin health inequalities.

Activity 6

Read this study which highlights the wide inequalities of health in England.

Activity 7

The following links are useful when considering options for dealing with debt:

National Debtline

Mental Health and Money Advice

Activity 8

Explore sources of financial support for nurses, midwives and nursing and midwifery support workers on the Cavell Nurses Trust.

Activity 9

Watch and reflect on the following TED talks, which consider financial health as a public health issue.

Adrianne Roberts: Financial Health is Public Health

Patrick Gill: A Friend in Debt

Anne Harriss

Professor Anne Harriss is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is a past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

New mental health resource for those with money...

CPD: Supporting workers through financial difficulties (webinar)

Half of businesses helping staff with cost of...

The wellbeing challenges facing HR in 2023

Winter depression: how can employers reduce mental health-related...

HR should prioritise wellbeing in financial crisis

Warnings over patients unable to afford sick leave...

Cost of living and burnout combining to create...

Fifth of food bank users are from working...

Fresh call for ethnicity pay gap reporting as...