CPD activities: supporting financial wellbeing issues

Many employees are bearing the brunt of the UK’s cost-of-living crisis, which could be having a detrimental impact on their mental and physical health and wellbeing.

The following financial wellbeing CPD activities are designed to supplement our webinar, Supporting workers through financial difficulties, and further expand your knowledge of the impact of debt and money worries.

Activity 1

The CIPD has highlighted that a quarter of people who are underperforming in the workplace have financial challenges. Read the CIPD’s findings and then the underpinning evidence.

Activity 2

Explore the Financial Times Special Report: Health and Work (which is free to read). Read the articles that could help expand your knowledge in this area.

Activity 3

Citizens Advice provides free, independent, confidential and impartial advice to everyone on their rights and responsibilities. Learn about the services on offer and its origins.

Activity 4

Read and digest the Health Foundation’s publication, Debt and health: preventing ‘problem debt’ during the pandemic recovery.

Activity 5

Read this article from The Kings Fund, which explores factors including socio-economic elements that underpin health inequalities.

Activity 6

Read this study which highlights the wide inequalities of health in England.

Activity 7

The following links are useful when considering options for dealing with debt:

National Debtline

Mental Health and Money Advice

Activity 8

Explore sources of financial support for nurses, midwives and nursing and midwifery support workers on the Cavell Nurses Trust.

Activity 9

Watch and reflect on the following TED talks, which consider financial health as a public health issue.

Adrianne Roberts: Financial Health is Public Health

Patrick Gill: A Friend in Debt