Sewage leaks and legionella reported in government buildings

Civil service unions have warned workers’ health could be at risk after it emerged legionella, insect infestations and sewage leaks were discovered in government buildings.

There have been 138 sewage leaks in the past 12 months in Whitehall and Ministry of Defence sites across England, according to a response to parliamentary questions tabled by the Liberal Democrats.

Ministry of Defence sites experienced 102 of these sewage leaks from May 2022 to May 2023, including at RAF bases.

In Whitehall government buildings, sewage leaks were reported at the Cabinet Office, Department for Education, the Department for Transport and the Department for Work and Pensions. These were blamed on “excessive rainfall” which reportedly caused toilets to overflow.

Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office spokesperson Christine Jardine MP said: “This is grim. We already know the government has lost control of sewage being pumped into our rivers and coastlines, but now it’s flowing in Whitehall too.

“The government has let water firms get away with the sewage scandal for far too long and now it is rife in their own departments.”

Legionella was discovered in a Liverpool HMRC office, according to the Times. The newspaper said guidance had been followed by capping off pipework, flushing the system and retesting, but the office reportedly remained open while vulnerable staff were told to work from home.

There have also been reports of an insect infestation at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and vermin in other government buildings.

An HMRC spokesperson said the safety of staff was “of paramount importance” and that when the issue was discovered, immediate treatment and measures were put in place.

Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services union said: “The state of government buildings is a disgrace, outdone only by the way the government treats the people who work inside them.

“The situation in Liverpool is indefensible. The government has finally accepted the danger to people on the Bibby Stockholm from legionella, yet refuses to act to protect its own staff.

“Legionella is a dangerous disease, especially for those who are disabled or vulnerable, and any decent employer would do all they can to keep their workforce safe. But it’s not just legionella. We’ve also had insect infestations in London that led to offices being closed for weeks, and flooding in offices across the country. Not only is it putting our members at risk, but it impacts their ability to do their work. It is unacceptable.”

Amy Leversidge, assistant general secretary for the FDA civil servants’ union, told the Times: “Nobody should have to work in these conditions. The Government Property Agency must take responsibility and control of this, clear the maintenance backlog, and guarantee the very basic right of a safe working environment for all civil servants.”

A government spokesman said: “We manage a large, complex property estate which has over 140,000 buildings, many of which are of historical importance. As is always the case with managing any large property portfolio, issues do arise with maintenance.

“That’s why we have invested £56 million in improving and maintaining buildings, including fitting new and greener boilers and windows, and making health and safety improvements.”