Heart risks almost 100% higher for stressed office workers

The risk of developing a serious heart problem can be doubled by having a demanding office-based job, according to new research.

Those who felt stress in their roles, often including feeling undervalued, were found to be 97% more likely to develop atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes heart palpitations and can lead to a stroke.

University of Quebec researchers studied about 6,000 white-collar workers in Canada over two decades.

The results of regular questionnaires – which often revealed working long hours and feelings of being undervalued – were then compared with medical records.

Those with high job strain were far more likely to be diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. Those on high salaries who had high job strain were still 83% more likely to develop the condition than those who were content with workloads.

Study author Dr Xavier Trudel said the findings showed the importance of bosses and workplaces implementing flexible working and workplace cultures that encouraged good health.

He said: “Recognising and addressing psychosocial stressors at work are required to foster healthy work environments that benefit both individuals and the organisations where they work.”

He added that examples of changing work conditions to improve health included “implementing flexible work hours and holding meetings between managers and employees to discuss day-to-day challenges.”

The study examined data from 5,926 managerial or office workers from public organisations in Quebec. They were aged 45 on average at the beginning of the study, and 65 at the end.

About 1.4 million people in the UK have atrial fibrillation, which causes an irregular and usually abnormally fast heartbeat, which can lead to dizziness, shortness of breath and tiredness. People with the condition are more likely to have a stroke and may need medication to help restore a normal heart rhythm. Lowering body weight, taking frequent exercise and avoiding alcohol and smoking reduce the risks of developing the condition.

The research was published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

