How to support employees with prostate cancer

As Men’s Health Awareness Month draws to a close, Dr Niaz Khan highlights how employers can support employees with prostate cancer and encourage screening for early detection.

Men’s Health Awareness Month in November shines a spotlight on health conditions that specifically impact men, including prostate cancer. However, it is essential for employers to extend their focus beyond this designated month and maintain a year-round commitment to educating and supporting male employees.

By consistently prioritising employee wellbeing and fostering a supportive environment, employers can make a lasting impact on the health and resilience of their workforce. Businesses can fulfil this commitment through continuous education and training, updating policies, making workplace accommodations and promoting early detection of conditions like prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with more than 52,000 men diagnosed a year on average according to Cancer Research UK – that’s 144 men every day.

The diagnosis of prostate cancer often coincides with a period in men’s lives when their work and careers hold great significance. The impact it has may include physical limitations or side effects of treatment, such as fatigue or the need for frequent medical appointments. Emotional and psychological factors, such as anxiety, stress or concerns about job security or discrimination, can also influence their performance.

These factors can have a negative effect on business operations and productivity, making it crucial for managers to understand how to support employees diagnosed with prostate cancer and promote the importance of early diagnosis.

Transition back to work

To effectively support individuals to transition back to work while undergoing prostate cancer treatment, employers should first refer them to occupational health services.

This creates a safe and confidential environment for individuals to discuss their concerns, which they may not feel comfortable addressing with their line managers or HR.

Additionally, businesses might consider implementing flexible working arrangements, changes to the physical environment and medical leave policies.

Through facilitating flexible working arrangements, employers can enable employees to manage the physical and emotional demands of their treatments while maintaining productivity. This can include options such as reduced working hours, remote working and a phased return to work following treatment.

Employers should also provide a comfortable working environment that caters to the specific needs of employees with prostate cancer. This includes providing easy access to restroom facilities including cubicles instead of urinals to ensure privacy, maintaining a temperature-controlled workspace, providing flexibility in seating arrangements, and allowing access to private areas where employees can rest if needed.

Businesses should also establish medical leave policies that allow time off for prostate cancer treatment, doctor appointments and recovery. Such policies not only alleviate stress but also provide job security for employees throughout their treatment journey.

Eradicating the stigma

Prostate cancer can be a sensitive and emotional topic that is often stigmatised and not openly discussed. It is crucial to eradicate the stigma through employee education, training and open communication between employees and their managers.

Employers can organise educational workshops or training sessions led by healthcare professionals. These sessions can cover topics such as risk factors, the importance of regular screenings and available treatments.

Managers should be equipped with the relevant knowledge via training to enhance their understanding of prostate cancer and its impact on employees. This training can focus on fostering empathy, effective communication and how to accommodate employees’ needs. Equipping managers with knowledge and skills helps them provide appropriate support and maintain a positive work environment.

Facilitating connections between employees and prostate cancer support groups or counselling services can create a safe and supportive space for individuals to share their experiences, seek guidance, and find emotional support from others who have undergone similar journeys. While each person’s cancer journey is unique, building meaningful connections with other men who have faced similar challenges can offer a valuable platform for open discussions about the most difficult and personal aspects of cancer treatment.

However, it is important to be mindful of the confidentiality of employees when facilitating such connections. Prior consent should be obtained from each individual before connecting them with one another, respecting their privacy and ensuring they feel comfortable sharing their personal experiences.

Employee assistance programmes often provide access to counselling services, mental health resources and support networks. Expanding or extending the services to be inclusive of a wide range of support, including prostate cancer, can be effective.

Promoting prevention and early diagnosis

Encouraging prevention, through maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and early diagnosis play an important role in minimising the impact of prostate cancer. Early detection of prostate cancer through health screening enables timely intervention and treatment, thereby enhancing the chances of successful outcomes and reinforcing the importance of making screening a priority.

If your employees are experiencing symptoms of prostate cancer, such as difficulties in urination or urinating more frequently, it’s important they are encouraged to diagnose the underlying cause of these symptoms as soon as possible. These symptoms can be associated with various health conditions and are not necessarily indicative of cancer. However, it is important that they see their GP as soon as possible to eliminate cancer as a possibility.

Employers can organise onsite health screenings or partner with healthcare providers to offer convenient screening options for employees. By advocating for regular screenings, employers can motivate their employees to take proactive steps towards maintaining their health.

By combining these practical measures with effective communication, knowledge and resources, businesses can create a comprehensive framework of support for employees diagnosed with prostate cancer, while also contributing to early diagnosis. Ultimately, this will benefit the organisation as a whole.