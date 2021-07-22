Landmark post-pandemic workplace health reforms? Don’t hold your breath

Health is everyone’s business.However, for something that has been so long anticipated by the profession, it is probably fair to say the lack of detail, lack of concrete proposals and, crucially, lack of any hard cash to back it up means we’re probably looking more at the latter rather than the former. So, what has the document proposed and what do OH practitioners need to know about it? The first thing to bear in mind is that the response document was published in tandem with a new green paper on health and disability, Shaping future support. This is consulting on a range of areas, including improving the support for, and expectations of, employers to help prevent people with a health condition or disability falling out of work. So, in essence, there may yet be more reform or changes to come and the 2019 consultation and its response is not the final word. The consultation process on the health and disability green paper will run until October, and it can be accessed here. Our main focus here however, the 2019 consultation response documentThe government's long-awaited response to its 2019 workplace health consultation Health is everyone’s business was finally published this week. And it is all a bit, well, underwhelming, as Nic Paton reports. Landmark set of reforms or bit of a damp squib? The jury is, of course, still out on the government’s long-awaited response to its 2019 consultation