Ethnic minority doctors twice as likely to face discrimination

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.NHS doctors from an ethnic minority background face a worse working experience than their white colleagues and are almost twice as likely to have experienced discrimination at work from a manager, team leader or colleague.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.