Government set to announce improved NHS pay offer

1% increase made earlier this year. The government is reportedly planning to announce the improved pay offer this week, before Parliament's summer recess begins. However, unions are likely to oppose the revised offer, which lags significantly behind the RPI rate of inflation (3.9% as at June 2021). An official at one health union told the Guardian that a 3% award would be "difficult" for unions to agree to, but it may dissuade them from taking industrial action as some, including the British Medical Association, have suggested. In its written evidence to the NHS Pay Review Body in March, the Department of Health and Social Care recommended a headline pay award of 1% for the 2021/22 pay round. The government said this was all it could afford after the pandemic. The Royal College of Nursing described the 1% pay offer as "painful and bitterly disappointing", while NHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens admitted that staff had been promised more. Campaigners will today deliver a petition for a 15% pay rise for health and social care staff, signed by more than 780,000 people, to 10 Downing Street. The petition, organised by NHS nurse Matthew Tovey, states that the average UK nurse has lost 20% of their income over the past decade.
