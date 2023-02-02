Two million may still have long Covid

Nearly two million people in the UK are thought to have long Covid, but number of people experiencing lingering Covid-19 symptoms is falling.

The latest self-reported long Covid figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that at the beginning of January 2023, 1.97 million people were experiencing symptoms that continued for more than four weeks.

One in three has experienced side effects – which can include tiredness, shortness of breath and difficulty concentrating – since before Alpha became the main Covid variant, in November 2020, which suggests some people have had long Covid symptoms for more than two years.

Three-quarters, or 1.5 million people, with long Covid symptoms said the condition affected their day-to-day activities. Nineteen per cent said their ability to undertake daily activities had been limited significantly.

Fatigue was the main symptom, reported by 71%, followed by difficulty concentrating (52%), shortness of breath (48%) and muscle aches (47%).

The number of people reporting long Covid is falling, but at a slow rate.

The ONS said its data should be interpreted with caution, as it is based on estimates extrapolated from self-reported symptoms.

As symptoms can affect people in different ways, and the condition is not yet fully understood, employers should support staff with long Covid on an individual basis, said Oliver Wheatley, life and disability lead at employee wellbeing consultancy Lockton People Solutions.

“The prevalence of long Covid and its often-debilitating effects is a stark reminder that the effects of the virus are far from over for many. This illness can severely impact daily lives, reducing or even preventing people’s ability to work or enjoy full lives. Much is still unknown about the long-term effects and both implications and longevity can vary significantly,” he said.

“Long Covid affects people physically and emotionally so employers must take the appropriate steps to ensure their employees are fully supported. This could take the form of benefits packages and making small but impactful changes. The focus of initial conversations with those suffering should establish whether they feel they have everything they need as opposed to when they can return to work.”

He said that a realistic and graduated return to work plan should be agreed between the employee, employer and an occupational health professional.

“This will reassure workers that there is no pressure to go back to work before they are ready. It is crucial that workplaces offer a comprehensive benefits package and their insurer is notified as early as possible. This is vital in establishing the workplace as a source of support and a point of contact that long Covid sufferers can reach in times of need.”