How a training fund could boost the OH workforce

More occupational health professionals are needed, but little awareness of OH among other health specialties, combined with challenges around training access, has led to worries about future shortages. Janet O’Neill highlights how a project that is funding OH training may help.

The role of occupational health is of critical importance to the UK economy, particularly as long-term sickness absence has increased by 5% from 2019 to 2023 and is now responsible for 28% of economic inactivity.

OH is a unique clinical specialty focusing on health risk management at work, and is best placed to give evidence-based advice to employers. It is a key component in healthy and safe working environments, developing individual wellbeing, preventing individuals from falling out of work due to sickness absence, and ensuring that work has a positive impact on the health of society.

As such, expanding OH provision is of critical importance for individuals, employers and society. This has been recognised by the government in the Budget and in recent consultations such as Occupational Health: Working Better.

However, OH is a shrinking and ageing specialty, and is unfortunately not currently attracting younger generations. There is an estimated gap of between 3,000 to 4,000 OH nurses and there are 60% fewer doctors than the level needed. Consequently, less than half of employers have access to occupational health services.

OH is not part of nurse, doctor, or allied health professionals’ (AHPs) undergraduate training; it is funded by employers, not the NHS, and therefore falls outside of the usual funding pathways for training. When clinicians do discover the careers OH can offer and want to upskill, finding the financial support is difficult – their training often needs to be funded by their employer or themselves.

OH is constantly evolving

The OH profession must never stand still. As health, organisational and societal needs change, OH professionals must not only keep up, but also make predictions and support organisations and the government in their work and health strategies. This requires skilled clinicians with the ability to use and adapt evidence-based intervention strategies.

Access to training and education is needed and, thankfully, OH is fortunate in healthcare overall because a range of options are available.

The FOM Diploma in OH Practice, aimed at nurses but soon to be opened up to AHPs, is now available alongside the very popular FOM Diploma in Occupational Medicine. The two courses are delivering a combined training programme for doctors, nurses and AHPs. Although short courses, they are robust, and exams include a workplace needs assessment portfolio, a viva, and a multiple-choice questionnaire.

Alongside these are pure OH higher education courses: BSc/PGDip courses based on the Public Health England 2016 framework, NMC-validated SCPHN-OH BSc and MSc courses, and a Public Health in OH MSc and Occupational Medicine MSc.

Funding for OH training

A recent task and finish group led by the National School of Occupational Health (NSOH) that involved the Joint Health and Work Directorate (a joint initiative between the Department for Work and Pensions and the Department of Health and Social Care) identified the increasing need for more funding for OH education. The school has since set up a funding programme as a proof-of-concept study.

This has commenced in funding waves. Individuals have been invited to apply, choosing the course most appropriate to them. They are assessed and funded based on eligibility criteria, most important of which is commitment to work in OH. Applications from the private and public sectors have been welcomed.

Four weeks were provided for applications in this first wave, and some 289 applications were received, of which 122 were eligible. This is extremely promising considering marketing was limited.

The second wave has begun, and is still open, and applications are being reviewed weekly. This wave is only for doctors and nurses and is only for courses that can be funded within the 2023-24 financial year. In the first 10 days well over 100 applications were received, which is an encouraging start.

A third wave is expected for 2024-25 and will incorporate AHPs.

Although the evidence as to whether this project increases the size of the OH workforce and their enhances their skills is yet to be seen, the numbers applying are reassuring and demonstrate the attraction of OH as a clinical specialty.

The next step is looking at funding supervision within workplaces for those who are new to the specialty. Alongside this, NSOH and the Society of Occupational Medicine are working on a mentoring programme to assist those thinking about a career in OH and what that involves. A website is being developed and 47 experienced OH clinicians have been recruited.

The future for OH workforce development is bright, but more work needs to be done to increase awareness and access to the specialty.