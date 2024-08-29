‘An honour and privilege’ – what becoming a Queen’s Nurse means for OH

Leading OH nurse and academic Neil Loach will this autumn receive a singular accolade – becoming a Queen’s Nurse (QN), one of fewer than 50 OHNs to be celebrated in this way. Here, he reflects on what becoming a QN means to him, both personally and professionally.

Last week, on Thursday 22 August to be precise, I received a much-awaited email from the Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI). I hardly dared open it.

Earlier in the year, I was encouraged by a Queen’s Nurse district nursing colleague to apply for the title. This encouragement was not to inflate my ego or to garner any kind of favour but came as her acknowledgement of my values and professional skills within the field of occupational health (OH) education.

That was an honour in itself. I eventually, after a lot of disbelief and a dash of imposter syndrome, researched the QNI website and ultimately applied for a unique reference number for the application process.

The process to becoming a Queen’s Nurse (QN) is not just an application form to fill in. The applicant has to demonstrate the ability to reflect on personal and professional attributes and values that align to those of a QN.

Commitment to pursuing excellence

You have to demonstrate awareness of current health and social care related issues that impact on community nursing and, in my particular application, OH nursing and how with vision can improve outcomes and reduce inequalities for individuals, workers, families, carers and communities.

The process was arduous and required a number of reflections regarding, values, beliefs, continuing professional development and a demonstration that shows commitment to pursue excellence in care for OH service users.

Whilst not being in clinical practice any longer, I do this by instilling my professional values and knowledge to my OH SCPHN nursing students at the University of Derby.

There are also references and testimonies from colleagues and managers to be sought directly by the QNI and without prior sight of the applicant.

Gaining the QN title holds particular significance within the field of occupational health nursing for me. The QN Award is a recognition that symbolises a commitment to excellence in community nursing practice and leadership.

The QNI recognises OH as being part of community nursing practice. In OH nursing, where the focus is on promoting health and wellbeing in the workplace, this award not only validates professional standards but also enhances the nurse’s influence and leadership in driving health improvement strategies across the sector.

The QN award demonstrates the nurse's leadership capacity, offering greater opportunities to influence workplace health policies

For me as an OH nurse, being awarded the QN title signals a commitment to delivering exceptional care and maintaining the highest professional standards. It acknowledges that the nurse has and will continue to go above and beyond in their role, consistently demonstrating expertise, compassion, and dedication to the health and safety of the working population.

The QN title compels a nurse to act as a leader in their field, whilst always inspiring confidence and professionalism among employers, employees, and professional peers.

OH nurses play a crucial role in promoting workplace wellbeing, reducing sickness absence, and fostering healthy work environments. The QN award demonstrates the nurse’s leadership capacity, offering greater opportunities to influence workplace health policies, design health promotion programmes, and lead initiatives that protect and improve the health of employees.

Evidence-based practice

With access to the QNI’s leadership programmes and peer networks, QNs can further develop their leadership skills, translating them into effective workplace strategies and innovative, evidence-based practices.

OH nurses are, of course, at the forefront of identifying workplace risks and implementing interventions to mitigate them.

The QN title reinforces the commitment to quality improvement, emphasising the nurse’s role in advocating for evidence-based practices that enhance the overall health and productivity of the workforce and business.

This is particularly relevant in OH nursing, where continuous professional development and the implementation of best practices are essential in responding to the evolving challenges of the workplace and particularly workplace health.

Being part of the QN wider network will hopefully give me access to unique opportunities for continuous learning and professional growth.

For OH nurses, this access to specialised resources, workshops, and collaboration with other community nursing leaders will enable me to stay updated with the latest research and best practices.

The shared knowledge and experiences within this network will hopefully foster innovation, helping OH QNs to develop and apply new approaches to OH challenges.

I hear that the representation for OH is not as strong as other community nursing disciplines, mainly because of the small numbers of titles awarded to OH nurses. But I see this as an opportunity to ensure that the message of the value and need for OH is emphasised within the wider network and profession.

Platform for advocacy

To my knowledge there are fewer than 50 OH nurses who have been given the award out of more than about 3,000 QNs.

The QN title also provides a platform for advocacy, allowing OH nurses to highlight the importance of occupational health within the broader context of public health. By raising awareness of the critical role that OH nursing plays in promoting healthier workplaces, QNs can influence decision-makers and advocate for policies that prioritise employee health and safety.

Gaining the QN award within the field of OH nursing is more than just a professional accolade; it is a commitment to excellence, leadership, and dedication to improving workplace health.

For OH nurses, this award should enhance their credibility and professional standing but also, more importantly, empower them to lead positive changes in OH, ultimately contributing to healthier and more productive work environments.

Going back to where we started, I opened the email and to my amazement, it confirmed the award of the Queen’s Nurse Title.

I cannot express what this means to me, both personally and professionally. It is an honour and a privilege to be recognised in this way.

After 40 years in nursing, I can honestly tell you it was one of the best days of my career. The award ceremony takes place in late November 2024, and I cannot wait to receive my badge and certificate. My parents would have been so proud. I only wish they could share it with me.

The QNI is the oldest professional nursing organisation in the UK and believed to be the oldest nursing charity in the world. For more details on the history of the QNI please see the website.

Applications for the 2025 award will open in the spring. I encourage anyone that meets the criteria to apply for the title and award. Only with increasing numbers will the occupational health QN community gain momentum.