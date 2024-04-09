Occupational health mentoring scheme set to launch

An occupational health mentoring scheme for clinicians considering a career change is to be launched later this month, to help boost the number of OH professionals in the UK.

The mentoring scheme seeks to match health professionals with an interest in occupational health with an experienced OH practitioner to help them decide whether it is a career for them, and identify the skills or further education they need move into the field.

Mentees will be able to access a set number of one-on-one and group support sessions, as well as background reading, CV feedback, shadowing opportunities and guidance for interview skills development.

The scheme, overseen by a consortium of OH bodies including the National School of Occupational Health (NSOH), the Society of Occupational Medicine and the Faculty of Occupational Health Nursing, will be launched in Westminster on 19 April.

It is seeking “trained and experienced” professionals across various OH disciplines to volunteer to become a mentor.

The government recognised the need to increase the number of OH professionals amid rising economic inactivity due to ill-health in last year’s Budget and in recent consultations such as Occupational Health: Working Better.

According to NSOH there is an estimated gap of between 3,000 to 4,000 OH nurses and 60% fewer doctors than the level needed, while less than half of employers have access to OH services.