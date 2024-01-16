OH education and trainingClinical governanceOccupational HealthOHW+

NMC to look at how to improve nursing practice learning

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) is carrying out research to gauge how it can better support practice learning for nursing students.

The independent research will be focused on nursing generally rather than specific to occupational health, but its findings could be valuable in terms of informing or improving practice learning for OH nursing students as well.

The research will aim to assess what contributes to effective practice learning across the UK and in other countries. It will also explore how practice learning varies in other countries and the factors behind this, with input from the public and those using or accessing nursing services.

The NMC is setting up an external steering group, which will guide the research programme and review its conclusions. A chair for this steering group is in the process of being recruited by the NMC, with applications closing on 30 January.

Sam Foster, NMC executive director for professional practice, said: “Today’s students are tomorrow’s professionals at the heart of health and social care. We have a responsibility to make sure they’re equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to improve people’s health and wellbeing, and practice learning is key to this.

“Input from our partners, including the public, will be invaluable and we look forward to gathering views over the coming months. We’ll keep everyone updated as our work progresses,” she added.

Nurses keen to be kept updated on the research can sign up here. Those interested in applying for the chair position can do so here.

