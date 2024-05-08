OH education and trainingOccupational Health

iOH achieves charity status to cement public health focus

by Ashleigh Webber
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

The Association of Occupational Health and Wellbeing Professionals (iOH) has gained charity status in recognition of its renewed purpose to advance the health of working-age people.

The OH body, which was established over 30 years ago as a network primarily for OH nurses, is promoting its new focus around benefitting public health by providing or assisting in the provision of professional knowledge, skills, and experience for occupational health practitioners, and promoting good OH practice.

Recognising that the make-up of the occupational health profession is changing and becoming more multidisciplinary, it has opened up its membership to other allied health professionals, such as physiotherapists and occupational therapists, and has forged links with organisations including the Royal College of Occupational Therapists, the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy and the British Occupational Hygiene Society.

It has also developed relationships with several universities and supports other OH bodies including the National School of Occupational Health and the Society of Occupational Medicine to find student placements and offer mentorship.

iOH president Lynn Pratt said: “Membership has increased to around 1,100 and we have a responsibility to be as professional and as transparent as possible.

“As a charity, iOH will be able to enjoy several benefits, including tax exemptions, access to funding opportunities, and increased credibility.”

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

