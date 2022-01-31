Fit for WorkConditionsDiabetesSickness absence managementWellbeing and health promotion

Success of NHS diabetes ‘soup and shakes’ programme prompts rollout

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

More than 2,000 people with Type 2 diabetes have seen an improvement in their health through taking part in an NHS ‘soups and shakes’ diet programme, NHS England has said, with participants losing an average of 13kg (more than two stone) in three months. The success of the programme means that it will now be rolled out within 11 more regions across the country, NHS England has added. Diabetes is estimated to cost the NHS £10bn a year, with treatment making up one in 20 prescriptions written by GPs. It can also affect someone’s ability to be, and remain, in work. It can mean employers needing to make adjustments such as extra breaks to accommodate fatigue, for example, or time for regular check-ups with a GP or diabetes specialist, separate spaces where employees can go to inject insulin, or education, awareness and training around hypoglycaemia. According to NHS England, projections also show that, with the number of people being treated for diabetes continuing to grow, nearly 39,000 more people could suffer a heart attack in 2035, and over 50,000 could experience a stroke.

Diabetes and work

Up to 5.5 million could have diabetes by 2030 Diabetes, men, drugs, and dementia – why occupational health faces a challenging future
Early data from the soup and shakes programme showed participants each lost 7.2kg (over one stone) on average after one month, and 13.4kg (over two stone) after three months. The year-long programme, which is supported and monitored by clinicians and coaches throughout, kickstarts weight loss through low-calorie diet-replacement products such as shakes and soups for the first three months. After this, participants follow a carefully managed plan that healthy, nutritious food. Participants can also track their progress through virtual one-to-ones, group sessions and digital support. Professor Jonathan Valabhji, NHS national clinical director for diabetes and obesity said: “This is also the latest example of the NHS rapidly adopting the latest evidence-
Avatar

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Academics warn of adult health burden if children’s...

Links between obesity and more severe Covid-19 highlighted

Helping employers to reduce preventable disease post pandemic

Putting nutrition on the post-pandemic workplace agenda

Fighting fat: how occupational health can help tackle...

Charity coalition urges protection for employees with reduced...

People with ‘insulin resistance’ also at risk of...

‘Urgent need’ to address UK obesity amid Covid...

Diabetes, men, drugs, and dementia – why occupational...

Women in stressful jobs more likely to receive...