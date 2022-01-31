Success of NHS diabetes ‘soup and shakes’ programme prompts rollout

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.More than 2,000 people with Type 2 diabetes have seen an improvement in their health through taking part in an NHS ‘soups and shakes’ diet programme, NHS England has said, with participants losing an average of 13kg (more than two stone) in three months. The success of the programme means that it will now be rolled out within 11 more regions across the country, NHS England has added. Diabetes is estimated to cost the NHS £10bn a year, with treatment making up one in 20 prescriptions written by GPs. It can also affect someone’s ability to be, and remain, in work. It can mean employers needing to make adjustments such as extra breaks to accommodate fatigue, for example, or time for regular check-ups with a GP or diabetes specialist, separate spaces where employees can go to inject insulin, or education, awareness and training around hypoglycaemia. According to NHS England, projections also show that, with the number of people being treated for diabetes continuing to grow, nearly 39,000 more people could suffer a heart attack in 2035, and over 50,000 could experience a stroke.
Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.