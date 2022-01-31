easyJet launches ad campaign to onboard 1000 pilots

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.easyJet is re-launching its pilot training programme for the first time since the pandemic began with a recruitment campaign designed to challenge stereotypes about becoming an airline pilot. A parent, former gymnast and DJ – all easyJet pilots – star in the new ad campaign to encourage more diverse candidates. The ads showcase some of the skills needed to become a pilot and show that they can be found in all walks of life. The airline is recruiting 1,000 cadets over the next five years to train to become pilots and join the airline from 2024 onwards. With still around only 6% of pilots worldwide being women, easyJet said it remains focused on encouraging more women to become a pilot. The campaign launches today across social media and will also roll out in Europe