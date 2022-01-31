easyJet launches ad campaign to onboard 1000 pilots

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A parent, former gymnast and DJ – all easyJet pilots – star in the new ad campaign to encourage more diverse candidates. The ads showcase some of the skills needed to become a pilot and show that they can be found in all walks of life. The airline is recruiting 1,000 cadets over the next five years to train to become pilots and join the airline from 2024 onwards. With still around only 6% of pilots worldwide being women, easyJet said it remains focused on encouraging more women to become a pilot. The campaign launches today across social media and will also roll out in EuropeSenior first officer Nina Le, a former gymnast, is featured performing a split leap on the tarmac, showcasing her “fantastic reactions and hand-eye coordination” – key skills for aspiring pilots. Mother of two, Captain Iris de Kan, appears in another ad with her five-year-old daughter, suggesting that those with multi-tasking skills could make for excellent pilots. Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, said: “We are delighted to be reopening our pilot training programme again for the first time since the pandemic hit and will see us recruit over 1000 new pilots in the coming years. easyJet has long championed greater diversity in the flight deck and this series of ads aims to highlight the extraordinary breadth of skills our pilots have and show that pilots can be found in all walks of life, in a bid to attract more diverse candidates. “We continue to focus on challenging gendered stereotypes of the career having doubled the number of female pilots flying with us in recent years. We also acknowledge that whilst we have made progress, there is still work to do. Increasing diversity in all of its forms in the flight deck is a long-term focus for easyJet and so we will continue to ensure we lead the industry on this issue.” Captain de Kan said: “It’s important that girl