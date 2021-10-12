Up to 5.5 million could have diabetes by 2030

NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme and to support more people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes to go into remission where possible. It should also improve access to weight management services and ensure that everyone has access to care and diabetes checks, including tackling the backlog caused by the pandemic. “It’s a sobering thought then that, if we don’t act today, hundreds of thousands more will face the life-changing news that they have type 2 diabetes. We’re at the tipping point of a public health emergency, and need action today to stop it in its tracks,” said Diabetes UK chief executive Chris Askew.Around one in 10 UK adults could be living with diabetes by 2030, a leading charity has warned. Diabetes UK has said that without significant government action up to 5.5 million people could be living with diabetes within the next decade and 17 million people are at an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Its prediction is based on analysis of statistics from Public Health England (now the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities) and The Association of Public Health Observatories. Diabetes UK said the government should make more funding available to increase access to preventative measures such as the