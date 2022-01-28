HR processes delay Sue Gray Downing Street lockdown parties report

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Amid speculation over today's police intervention on Sue Gray's inquiry into lockdown parties at Downing Street, attention has turned to the need to delay the report's publication while HR policies are upheld, an employment lawyer has suggested. HR director and employment lawyer at Spencer West, Amanda Lennon, said the senior civil servant may not be able to publish her report in any detail if she intended to identify the staff involved. Internal procedures would have to be completed first. She told the PA news agency: “Fair investigations, and as appropriate follow up disciplinary action, in line with the relevant civil service HR policy, will have to have been carried out before it’s fair for conclusions to be reached in each case, from an employment law and HR perspective. “If an employee is dissatisfied with the outcome of the investigation and/or any ensuing disciplinary process they have the right to appeal. This must be considered and concluded before the report is published unless the matter is couched in such a way that no particulars that could identify the individual are given. “Otherwise the employee could claim that the process is procedurally and substantively unfair and a breach of their right to privacy.”
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper