SOM guide to help OH better support driver health and wellbeing

SOM, the Society of Occupational Medicine, has published a guide for employers and occupational health professionals on supporting the health and wellbeing of employees who drive for, or during, work.

The guide, Driving and occupational health, was commissioned by National Highways and is focused on supporting any worker who drives on public highways rather than a specific industry or type of licence holder.

It has highlighted that nearly a third of all road fatalities involve someone driving for work and that more deaths occur from work-related road travel than from incidents in the workplace.

Statistically, five people will die on our roads each day, and more than half of all registered vehicles in the UK are driven for work in some capacity, it has added.

“To support at work drivers, occupational health professionals should consider focusing on educating employees about their duty to monitor and manage any physical or mental health conditions they may have, to ensure they are safe and fit to drive,” the guide states.

“Focus for at work drivers should be on the danger of fatigue and excessive sleepiness. Occupational health professionals will be familiar with carrying out fitness for work medicals and covering safety-critical work tasks,” it adds.

Medical conditions to be considered in this context include obstructive sleep apnoea, musculoskeletal health, and the mental health of drivers, including dealing with long periods of isolation and lack of social connection.

Eyesight and cataracts are another area where support and activity needs to be focused, as well as impairment to drive from medication, alcohol and substance abuse.

For organisations and employers, they need to be looking at issues such as chronic conditions and modifiable risk factors, shift planning to help support fatigue management, mobility and physical activity (including regular breaks for drivers).

Dehydration and its impact on concentration, managing conditions such as diabetes while regularly on the road, and simply supporting an ageing workforce need to be other areas of focus, the guide advises.

The guide concludes: “A common theme throughout this guide is the importance of collaboration between Occupational Health and organisations. Proactive support will result in a positive impact on the health and well-being of at work drivers and reduce the risk of road traffic incidents related to health.

“If vehicles are driven for work, organisations can influence choices and behaviours in the same way as any other area of operations,” it adds.

SOM will be running a webinar on the guide next month, on Wednesday 2 October.