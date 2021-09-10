NHSOH & Wellbeing AwardsOHW+Personnel Today

‘The OH&W Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the hard work your team is doing’

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton 'Clap for carers' really helped NHS workers, but wellbeing needs to remain a priority as we come out of the pandemic, argues Sonya Wallbank. Image: Shutterstock
'Clap for carers' really helped NHS workers, but wellbeing needs to remain a priority as we come out of the pandemic, argues Sonya Wallbank. Image: Shutterstock

How NHS England and NHS Improvement worked tirelessly to support the wellbeing of NHS staff during the most challenging 18 months the NHS has ever experienced led to the service winning the 'Best wellbeing initiative' in the 2020 Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards, as our latest winner's profile illustrates.  It barely needs repeating that the NHS has been under probably the most amount of pressure in the past 12-18 months that any nurse, doctor, practitioner, or healthcare employee will be able to remember. This has, of course, had a profound impact on the health and wellbeing of all NHS workers, and especially those on the Covid-19 frontline. Barely a week goes by without another warning around NHS stress and burnout, including the need for wellbeing to be at the heart of any NHS ‘recovery’, and fears over levels of post-traumatic stress disorder among intensive care staff in particular. On top of this there are real fears that we could see a mass exodus of NHS staff post pandemic once the crisis of Covid-19 is finally over. To that end, how the NHS has supported the health and wellbeing of its workforce has been – and continues to be – a central part of how it manages and navigates the pandemic. We’ve seen in the past few months plans revealed plans for 40 “mental health hubs” for health workers, which will offer staff access to confidential advice fro
Nic Paton

Nic Paton is editor of Occupational Health & Wellbeing, within OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and has edited the magazine since 2018.

