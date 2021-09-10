MHR granted Royal Warrant for supply of HR and payroll systems

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Chairman John Mills, who started the company behind People First in 1984, said it was an honour to be recognised for MHR’s work in HR and payroll technology. Formerly MidlandHR, Mills founded the company to supply HR and payroll software to employers on ICL VME and IBM 370 mainframe computers. MHR software is now used by thousands of clients worldwide and boasts 98% customer loyalty. Mills said: “It is a real honour to be the recipient of this highly esteemed award. MHR is now among over 800 Royal Warrant holders, whose work in trade and industry has been acknowledged at the highest level. At MHR, we are united by a commitment to the highest standards of service, quality and excellence, and it is a source of great pride that MHR International UK Limited has received the Royal Warrant”. MHR has grown significantly and has adapted to many changes to continue to meet the needs of customers. It now employs more than 500 staff, over half of whom have more than 10 years’ service. Mills added: “This is an exciting time for MHR. The receipt of this reward is a tribute to the endeavours and commitment of everyone within MHR International that has made it the company it is today. This recognition can also be attributed to all our staff for being an integral part of our journey”.

