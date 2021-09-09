John Lewis to discuss health and wellbeing at Employee Benefits Live 2021

Employee Benefits Live 2021. Davison will be giving a presentation for the How To session titled ‘Tools to transform employee wellbeing’, which will be taking place on the first day of the conference. The session will focus on developing a holistic strategy, enabling a sense of self-ownership and tracking the things that matter. It will provide delegates with both an opportunity for high-level, future-focused discourse, as well as practical learnings from Davison’s own experience. “My presentation will be about the approach we have taken at John Lewis Partnership regarding employee wellbeing, some insight of what we have learnt and some of the tools we use,” he said. According to Davison, every employee and business is unique so his presentation will not be about proposing the best way forward in terms of employee wellbeing. “I hope that the audience will see or hear something which resonates and which might be relevant in their world,” he added. Other health and wellbeing sessions taking place across the two days include a panel discussion titled ‘Inspire Session: Learnings from supporting employees in 2020 and beyond’, which will take place on Wednesday 6 October. The session will cover enabling flexible working during and after the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, equipping managers with the skills and resources to support their teams, and considering the long-term health implications and making healthy recoveries. The panel will include Dawn Moore, group people director at Murphy Group, Hazel Robinson, director of rewards and wellbeing at Arsenal Football Club, and Jane Wynn-Jones, head of people services business partners, health and wellbeing and workplace support at Admiral. Employee Benefits Live 2021 will take place on Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 October 2021 at ExCeL London.Nick Davison, head of wellbeing at department store chain John Lewis, will be speaking about health and wellbeing on Wednesday 6 October at